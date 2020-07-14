The Sharks Scores Win with Van Lare Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

Already with two wins under his belt aboard the Monhoff Racing entry, Sean Becker and Van Lare Motorsports broke through for their first win of 2020 as ‘The Shark’ feasted at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA on Friday night amongst a strong three-night stretch of action.

“I was really happy with our speed all three nights,” Sean Becker said. “My pill drawing disabilities proved to be a killer for us both Wednesday and Saturday, and I had to battle past some really good cars and was only able to salvage some decent finishes even though our car was capable of more.”

Friday night at Ocean Speedway, Becker and Van Lare Motorsports got the night started off with Becker timing in third fastest amongst the 37 cars packed into the pit area.

Running third in his heat race, Becker would find himself lining up in the sixth position for the 30-lap feature event.

On the racy Ocean Speedway bullring, “The Shark” was in fine form aboard the Pro Aggregate/All About Fire Protection/Bianchi Farms backed No. 5v machine. Getting up into the third spot on the seventh lap, Becker would continue to feast on the competition as he moved into second on the race’s 10th circuit.

The Roseville, CA driver continued his charge to the front as he raced into the lead on the race’s 13th lap. Out front, it was smooth sailing for the perennial favorite in Nor Cal, and he would cruise to his third win of the season, and his first with Van Lare Motorsports.

Looking to keep the momentum rolling, Becker and company checked into Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night, looking for more glory. Again, timing in third quickest in qualifying time trials, Becker would pick up a second place finish in his heat race.

Gridding the field from the sixth starting position, Becker would again have his work cut out for him during the 25-lap feature event on this night.

Able to pick up a couple of positions over the course of the feature event, Becker would break into the Top-5 on the race’s 16th lap, before a late race move put him in the fourth position at the finish line.

Wednesday night, Becker was also in action as he checked in at Marysville Raceway with Dan Monhoff and the Monhoff Racing No. 88n entry.

With 27 cars in the pit area, Becker actually started his qualifying trend off on this night as he would time in third quickest in time trials before a second place run in his heat race.

Pulling the seven pill, Becker would line up back in the fourth row alongside good friend, Andy Forbserg.

Able to race his way forward in a very entertaining battle, Becker would crack the Top-Five, and make it a week of three top-five finishes as he took the checkered flag with a fourth place finish.

Becker and Van Lare Motorsports would like to thank Pro Aggregate, All About Fire Protection, Bianchi Farms, Shark Racing Engines, CCI, Van Lare Steering Repair, and Triple X Race Co. for their support in 2020.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-3, Top 5’s- 11, Top-10’s- 13

ON TAP: Becker will travel to Ocean Speedway this weekend where he will pilot the Van Lare Motorsports entry on Friday night, and the Monhoff Racing machine on Saturday night during the annual HK Classic.

