Reutzel Captures Ohio Sprint Speedweek Championship – Season Chase Continues this Weekend in Pennsylvania

Lonnie Wheatley

CLUTE, Texas (July 14, 2020) – Aaron Reutzel and the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports No. 87 Sprint Car team added another championship to the ledger by surviving the grind of the All Star Circuit of Champions “Ohio Sprint Speedweek” atop the point charts.

Reutzel raced the Folkens Brothers Trucking/Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution No. 87 Triple-X Sprint Car to consistent finishes throughout the entirety of the nine-race swing over the span of just ten days to claim his first Ohio Sprint Speedweek title.

“We would like to get better at the winning part, it seems like we got a lot of seconds and thirds,” Reutzel explained. “But if we keep staying here, then the wins will come.”

Seconds and thirds were definitely aplenty for the Precision Catalyst/Hollywood Blasting & Coating/Beard Equipment entry, accounting for two-thirds of the weeks finishes that included seven podium runs in nine events with a win in round three at Fremont Speedway.

Reutzel added runner-up finishes round four at Fremont, round seven at Portsmouth Raceway Park and then the ninth and final round at Sharon Speedway. He added another three third-place runs aboard the Nattress Construction/Momentum Racing Suspension machine during the opening leg at Attica Raceway Park, and then rounds five and six at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex and Muskingum County Speedway.

With seven podium runs, other finishes during the week included an eighth-place showing at Wayne County Speedway and then the only DNF of the week during the first night at Sharon Speedway that ended a stretch of 15 consecutive top-ten finishes.

“I thought that wining the Speedweek championship could be a harder one to win because if you have one bad night, it can all be done,” the two-time and reigning series champion explains. “Over the course of a full season, you can have a few bad nights and still be there at the end.”

Reutzel finished off the championship week chasing Kyle Larson to the stripe in the finale at Hartford’s Sharon Speedway on Sunday night to rebound from the DNF the previous night that left the championship door slightly ajar. Reutzel closed it with authority.

“It was two totally different racetracks from one night to the next and I thought they were both a lot of fun,” Reutzel said in victory lane.

Reutzel and the Fischer Body Shop Team continue their focus upon a third consecutive All Star Circuit of Champions title with this weekend’s set of events in Central Pennsylvania that includes a Friday night stop at Williams Grove Speedway and then a pair of events at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

2020 Quick Stats: 45 races, 10 wins, 27 top-fives, 35 top-tens.

Quick Results – All Star “Ohio Sprint Speedweek):

July 3, Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH) – 3rd in A Feature

July 4, Fremont Speedway (Fremont, OH) – 2nd in A Feature

July 5, Fremont Speedway (Fremont, OH) – 1st in A Feature

July 6, Wayne County Speedway (Orrville, OH) – 8th in A Feature

July 8, Brushcreek Motorsports Complex (Peebles, OH) – 3rd in A Feature

July 9 – Muskingum County Speedway (Zanesville, OH) – 3rd in A Feature

July 10 – Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, OH) – 2nd in A Feature

July 11 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH) – 18th in A Feature

July 12 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH) – 2nd in A Feature

Next Up: All Star Circuit of Champions at Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA) on Friday and Port Royal (PA) Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Keep Track: Keep track of Aaron Reutzel’s on-track action including schedule and results at http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aaron-Reutzel-Racing/117666254913127 or on Twitter at @AaronReutzel. You can also e-mail Aaron at aaronreutzel@yahoo.com.

