Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week Set For August 11-15

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (July 20, 2020) Adding events for teams to pick up after the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and Osky Challenges, the American Sprint Car Series has announced a five-race series through Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Paying $3,000 to win, $300 to start each night, the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will payout over $60,000 in prize money during A-Feature action and will also include a $10,000 point fund in the form of Smiley’s Racing Products Gift Cards, that will be distributed among the top five in points at the end of the five-race run.

The high point driver at the end of the Sprint Week will get a gift card good for $3,000 goods and services from Smiley’s Racing Products. Second will receive a card worth $2,500. Third gets $2,000. Fourth gets $1,500, and fifth gets $1,000.

The 2020 ASCS Sprint Week will start on Tuesday, August 11, at Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.), then roll to Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.) on Wednesday, August 12. Round three will hit 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Thursday, August 13, with Round four at Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.) on Friday, August 14. The fifth round of competition lands at I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) on Saturday, August 15.

“With the way, this year has gone, it’s been hard on everyone, and we’re want to give teams somewhere to race after the Knoxville 360 Nationals and Osky Challenges,” stated ASCS Scheduling Coordinator, Terry Mattox, who is also promoting three of the week’s events.

Explained by Emmett Hahn, “The way we’ve done this, we are not competing against Knoxville Raceway during the World of Outlaws and the Capitani Classic. We’ve always been off during the Nationals, and even with it being postponed until next year, we’re not trying to take away from what the track is doing. If say, Roger [Crockett], or Harli [White] wants to race Knoxville, they are not being punished, plus, this gives us a chance to try a different format without upsetting a championship.”

The format to be tested is the same format utilized by the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1.

“When we had the All-Stars here this year, the format seemed to work well at giving the drivers a chance to get past their draw and keeping things to where the fast guys still had to work for it, while giving some of these smaller teams a real shot at making something happen.”

One difference from the All-Star format is A-Features during the ASCS Sprint Week will feature a 20-car field. No Provisionals. Any non-transferring driver will get $100. Event times, ticket prices, and additional classes will be announced in the coming weeks.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).