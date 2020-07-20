No Clear Favorite Entering Event With Exception Of True Outlaw Larson

Mechanicsburg – The Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Summer Nationals will take place this week at Williams Grove Speedway, slated for Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25 at 7:30 pm.

The outlaws sprint cars will roll into Williams Grove Speedway for the two-day summer stand to battle the Pennsylvania Posse sprint car stars for the first time this season.

Both nights of this year’s Summer Nationals shows will include full programs of time trials, heats and feature events.

The July 24 outlaws-posse match will feature a 25-lap main paying $8,000 to win while the July 25 Saturday finale Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals feature will offer $20,000 to the winner.

Adult general admission for each day of the Williams Grove outlaws program is set at $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Just who will be leading the outlaws drivers when they hit Williams Grove this week remains to be seen.

Current series point leader Brad Sweet has been running a string of bad luck during his last several performances in series action and instead former Grove regular, Hanover native Logan Schuchart has been flexing some muscle.

Schuchart and his Bobby Allen-owned No. 1S machine have five total season wins to date including victories at Jackson Motorplex and Terre Haute while true outlaw Kyle Larson has recorded four to date as well including in the Brad Doty Classic at Attica, Ohio on July 14.

Sweet has been held winless since July 4 although his last win was his seventh of the year.

Of two total on the year, David Gravel’s most recent win was at Wilmot Raceway on July 11.

And just as no one has been dominant on the outlaws tour so far this season, there have been no repeat, regular competition winners in Williams Grove weekly action to date in 2020.

Wins have gone to Carson Macedo, Lance Dewease and Steve Buckwalter with Dewease leading season points. Kyle Larson has won twice but is not a track regular.

And so, the 2020 Williams Grove Summer Nationals will take the green flag with no clear favorite this time around save for the fact that true outlaw Larson of Elk Grove, California has to be considered a favorite wherever he races these days, IF he chooses to enter the event.

Since May 8, Larson has won 20 of 37 starts that he has made in either a sprint car or a midget to go along with eight runner-up finishes.

Last year, Tim Shaffer picked up the Friday Summer Nationals win while Donny Schatz took home the 20K payday on Saturday night.

Schatz has two wins on the outlaws season this year but he does sit a very, very close second to Sweet in the standings.

