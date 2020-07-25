Keith Martin Charges To ASCS Elite Non-Wing Win At West Texas Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

LUBBOCK, Texas (July 24, 2020) Securing his fourth career win with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Burleson’s Keith Martin climbed through the field from seventh for Friday’s $2,200 top prize at West Texas Raceway.

Getting the lead on Lap 6, Martin was able to fend off Indianapolis shoe Landon Simon. The pair were joined on the podium by another long-haul driver Zac Taylor, who made the nearly 14-hour drive from Green River, Wyo. Tennessee’s Anthony Nicholson crossed fourth with Justin Zimmerman making up an impressive 17 positions to complete the top five.

Scott Evans, in sixth, was followed by 13th starting Paul White. Gary Floyd was eighth with Stephen Smith coming from 18th to ninth. Arizona’s Ronald Webster made up the top ten.

Special Thanks to Gary Floyd Custom Homes, D-Up Racing, all Import Auto Parts, GlassTech, and Matthew’s Backhoe for adding extra money to the purse to bring it from $1,500 to win, $300 to start up to $2,200 to win, $400 to start.

The next event for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is Saturday, July 25, at Route 66 Motor Speedway. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for Seniors, and $5 for Youth.

Along with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, the evening will also include Modifieds and Sport Mods. Route 66 Motor Speedway is located at 4101 TX-335 Loop in Amarillo, Texas. Info on the panhandle oval can be found at http://www.route66motorspeedway.net.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas)

Friday, July 24, 2020

Car Count: 33

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Colt Treharn[4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[7]; 3. 92-Dillon Tanner[1]; 4. 2-Michael Fanelli[3]; 5. 71W-Weston Gorham[5]; 6. 9X-Randy Nelson[8]; 7. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 8. 99-Caleb Saiz[6]; 9. 11-Joshua Stewart[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 2. 86-Zac Taylor[6]; 3. 58-Gary Floyd[4]; 4. 52-JD Fry[2]; 5. 1-Paul White[7]; 6. 44-Jason Howell[3]; 7. 91-Steven Shebester[5]; 8. 27-Mike Hathaway[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7D-Shon Deskins[5]; 2. 57-Chase Parson[1]; 3. 79-Landon Simon[3]; 4. 3S-Stephen Smith[2]; 5. 44C-Cody Price[4]; 6. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 7. 88-Alan Matthews[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[1]; 2. 51-Ronald Webster[6]; 3. 41-Devon Amos[2]; 4. 33-Michael Merrell[3]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[7]; 6. 07-Chris Clark[8]; 7. 04-Kyle Jones[5]; 8. 11W-Spencer Hill[4]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 2. 71W-Weston Gorham[3]; 3. 52-JD Fry[1]; 4. 9X-Randy Nelson[2]; 5. 11W-Spencer Hill[8]; 6. 15-Jeremy Jonas[7]; 7. 88-Alan Matthews[5]; 8. 04-Kyle Jones[6]; 9. 1X-Danny Debrick[9]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 3S-Stephen Smith[1]; 2. 99-Caleb Saiz[7]; 3. 44C-Cody Price[3]; 4. 91-Steven Shebester[5]; 5. 44-Jason Howell[4]; 6. 27-Mike Hathaway[6]; 7. 11-Joshua Stewart[8]; 8. 07-Chris Clark[2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[7]; 2. 79-Landon Simon[10]; 3. 86-Zac Taylor[6]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 5. #1-Justin Zimmerman[17]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 7. 1-Paul White[13]; 8. 58-Gary Floyd[9]; 9. 3S-Stephen Smith[18]; 10. 51-Ronald Webster[2]; 11. 71W-Weston Gorham[19]; 12. 41-Devon Amos[11]; 13. 33-Michael Merrell[16]; 14. 7D-Shon Deskins[1]; 15. 57-Chase Parson[8]; 16. 77-Colt Treharn[4]; 17. 27-Mike Hathaway[21]; 18. 44C-Cody Price[22]; 19. 92-Dillon Tanner[12]; 20. 99-Caleb Saiz[20]; 21. 2-Michael Fanelli[15]; 22. 21-Michelle Parson[14]