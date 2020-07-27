All Open Wheel Spectacle Coming to Skagit Speedway This Thursday

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (July 27, 2020) – No fenders are allowed at Skagit Speedway this Thursday during the third round of an all open wheel version of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars and Northwest Focus Midgets will be the featured divisions during K Pro Auto Inc. Night at the Races.

With racing continuing to be spectator only in the state of Washington Skagit Speedway is offering a live video stream of the competition at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

The price for the Pay-Per-View is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

The top six drivers in the Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars division are within 50 points of each other. Colton Heath leads the way with Brock Lemley only 26 points out of the top spot. Devon Borden is nine points back with Cam Smith, Eric Fisher and Jason Solwold all within 15 points of him. However, several of the drivers are planning to head to the Midwest, which will shake up the chase for the championship.

Evan Margeson captured the first two Northwest Focus Midgets events at Skagit Speedway this year before Jared Peterson won the most recent race.

The tightest championship battle at the track is in the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars division. Eric Turner holds a six-point lead over Sean Johnson. Bill Rude is 19 points out of first place with Steve Parker, Kelsey Carpenter and Cory Swatzina all within 47 points of Turner.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

UP NEXT –

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars and Northwest Focus Midgets

WATCH LIVE –

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/skagitspeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skagitspeedway/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skagitspeedway/

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY –

Skagit Speedway is a premier 3/10-mile, high-banked dirt oval located in Alger, Wash. The season traditionally runs from April through September with featured divisions including Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners. The track also hosts special events each year, including a visit by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.