CRSA Sprints Lose 2 August Shows, Turn Attention Back To Penn Can August 21

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The response to COVID-19 has been a tricky and delicate one as racers, tracks and traveling series have had to make tough choices to keep the gates open and cars on track. This week, CRSA officials learned that upcoming dates at Fonda Speedway 8/14 and Thunder Mountain Speedway 8/15 have been removed from the schedule and will not be made up. These cancellations due to New York State Executive Orders that were extended to not allow fans at these facilities.

“Our track partners on tour this year have been hit hard and impacted at unfortunate levels for their businesses,” said CRSA Sprints series director Peter Meskill.

“We look forward to getting back to Fonda and Thunder Mountain in the future when the threat of COVID and restrictive orders from the Governor aren’t impacting our partners like they have in 2020.”

CRSA Sprints and Patriot Sprint Tour owner and promoter Mike Emhof echoed those thoughts.

“What we have seen this season has been unprecedented. We will continue to work alongside the tracks that have been impacted as well as our teams to come back strong to support these venues in 2021.

That leaves the next event date for the 305 Sprint Cars of the CRSA Tour to be held on Friday August 21 at Gary Folk’s Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, PA. The last CRSA event was held at Penn Can and did not leave the nearly sold out crowd disappointed with Darryl Ruggles overcoming a cast on his hand to win his first tour victory at Penn Can over Thomas Radivoy.

Radivoy and Kyle Pierce will bring back their own knowledge and experience to “The Can” as both have many laps around the facility in wingless sprint action. Then add in 2020 Series winners Cory Sparks and Ruggles, defending series champion Jeff Trombley, the Land of Legends 305 contingent and you have the makings of a big night of excitement on Penn Can’s three-eighths mile clay surface.