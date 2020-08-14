Blake Hahn Wins ASCS Sprint Week Stop at Creek County Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (August 14, 2020) – Surviving late-race contact with a lapped car, Blake Hahn then held off Seth Bergman through the closing laps of the Don Swope Classic at Creek County Speedway for his first win of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products.

“First, I have to say I’m sorry I got into Zach [Chappell]. Lapped traffic was getting hairy, and I knew we had Seth breathing down our neck there. We needed to run the top, so I was going to slide the No. 9 [Randall], and so did Zach. I got the brakes trying to stay off him and just had too much momentum. We are lucking we did keep going. I thought we were going to be in serious trouble,” stated Hahn.

Chasing the Evergreen Coffee Co. No. 23 the opening 16 laps, traffic played to Hahn’s advantage as the leaders worked Lap 17. Getting the run off the fourth turn, Hahn slid ahead of the No. 23 off the second turn.

Stalked by Bergman as the pair shot through the field, Hahn tried to peel to the bottom on the No. 9 of Chase Randall working Lap 22. Finding Zach Chappell also diving low as he battled Randall for 11th, Hahn got over the left side tires of the No. 50z. Spinning around, Hahn was able to continue, but the caution would come out as Chappell came to a stop in the fourth turn.

Able to keep rolling and not needing a second push, Hahn was able to retain the lead on the restart and kept Bergman at bay. California’s Shane Hopkins posted his first Sprint Week podium finish with Channin Tankersley moving from tenth to fourth. J.J. Hickle advanced eighth spots to finish fifth.

Cody Gardner was sixth with Michael Faccinto seventh. Brandon Anderson was the Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger of the night with a nine-position gain worth an extra $100. Danny Smith ended up ninth with Alex Sewell tenth.

A massive field of 52 drivers made the call at Creek County Speedway. Harli White was the Bush’s Chicken Quick Qualifier and picked up an extra $100. Schure Built Suspension, Griffith Truck and Equipment, Brewer Trucking, and Old School Racin’ each put up $100 for Heat Race winners. Shane Hopkins, John Carney II, Seth Bergman, Blake Hahn, and Jake Bubak picked up wins. Mid-Mo Equipment Dash wins went to Seth Bergman and Danny Smith. The D-Feature went to Eric Baldaccini with Avery Goodman winning the C-Feature. Chase Randall topped the B-Feature.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products continues Saturday, August 15, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. with Qualifying to follow at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 with Youth 12 and under admitted for $1.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s

ASCS Sprint Week – Round 4

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday, August 14, 2020

Bush’s Chicken Qualifying

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White, 12.531[16]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms, 12.705[39]

3. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 12.707[22]

4. 33-Colton Heath, 12.710[4]

5. 1-Sean McClelland, 12.765[7]

6. 63-JJ Hickle, 12.772[26]

7. 17G-Channin Tankersley, 12.802[1]

8. 21S-Shane Hopkins, 12.858[6]

9. 9-Chase Randall, 12.858[8]

10. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.865[23]

11. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.880[29]

12. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.885[24]

13. 44-Jesse Love, 12.896[48]

14. 1XX-Tim Crawley, 12.900[32]

15. G6-Cody Gardner, 12.943[25]

16. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 12.964[2]

17. 8-Alex Sewell, 12.985[46]

18. J2-John Carney II, 12.989[20]

19. 21P-Robbie Price, 12.990[3]

20. 47-Avery Goodman, 12.997[11]

21. 2B-Brad Bowden, 13.016[19]

22. 31-Casey Wills, 13.081[12]

23. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.084[43]

24. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.104[40]

25. 1S-Joey Schmidt, 13.120[36]

26. 5$-Danny Smith, 13.150[33]

27. 1X-Jake Bubak, 13.155[49]

28. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 13.201[37]

29. 26M-Fred Mattox, 13.234[51]

30. 23M-Lance Moss, 13.242[9]

31. 99-Blake Jenkins, 13.264[21]

32. 22X-Riley Goodno, 13.268[27]

33. 9$-Kyle Clark, 13.277[10]

34. 6-Jett Carney, 13.288[35]

35. 1P-Dylan Postier, 13.308[13]

36. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 13.317[14]

37. 63T-Trey Burke, 13.375[34]

38. 2-Mickey Walker, 13.381[38]

39. 22B-Jesse Baker, 13.386[15]

40. 7F-Noah Harris, 13.420[31]

41. 79-Tim Kent, 13.445[18]

42. 88-Travis Reber, 13.497[44]

43. 41-Colton Hardy, 13.535[50]

44. 20G-Jake Greider, 13.536[47]

45. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 13.554[52]

46. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 13.610[5]

47. 85-Forrest Sutherland, 13.612[17]

48. 97-Kevin Cummings, 13.638[42]

49. 777-Bailey Hughes, 13.653[41]

50. 09-Mike Vaculik, 14.064[30]

51. 22C-Charlie Crumpton, 14.159[45]

52. 35-Rick Wright Jr, 14.698[28]

Heat Race #Races (Top 4 in each advance to the A-Feature)

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 21S-Shane Hopkins[1]

2. 17G-Channin Tankersley[2]

3. 33-Colton Heath[4]

4. 9-Chase Randall[5]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[7]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[10]

7. 47-Avery Goodman[8]

8. 23M-Lance Moss[9]

9. 0-Eric Baldaccini[6]

10. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[11]

11. 1-Sean McClelland[3]

Griffith Truck & Equip. Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. J2-John Carney II[2]

2. 5H-Michael Faccinto[3]

3. 31-Casey Wills[5]

4. 2B-Brad Bowden[1]

5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]

6. 99-Blake Jenkins[6]

7. 79-Tim Kent[10]

8. 1P-Dylan Postier[7]

9. 85-Forrest Sutherland[11]

10. 22B-Jesse Baker[9]

11. 17W-Harli White[4]

Brewer Trucking Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

2. G6-Cody Gardner[6]

3. 63-JJ Hickle[4]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]

5. 1XX-Tim Crawley[5]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

7. 7F-Noah Harris[8]

8. 35-Rick Wright Jr[10]

9. 09-Mike Vaculik[9]

10. 22X-Riley Goodno[7]

Old School Racin Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[1]

3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]

4. 63D-Trey Burke[7]

5. 2-Mickey Walker[8]

6. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

7. 1S-Joey Schmidt[2]

8. 97-Kevin Cummings[9]

9. 6-Jett Carney[6]

10. 777-Bailey Hughes[10]

Griffith Truck & Equip. Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak[1]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[3]

3. 41-Colton Hardy[7]

4. 44-Jesse Love[4]

5. 20G-Jake Greider[8]

6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]

7. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[10]

8. 88-Travis Reber[6]

9. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

10. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]

Mid-Mo Equipment Dashes:

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

3. 21S-Shane Hopkins[3]

4. 1X-Jake Bubak[4]

5. J2-John Carney II[5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 5$-Danny Smith[2]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[3]

3. G6-Cody Gardner[1]

4. 5H-Michael Faccinto[5]

5. 17G-Channin Tankersley[4]

Geico D-Feature (Top 4 advance to the C-Feature)

D-Main (10 Laps)

1. 0-Eric Baldaccini[1]

2. 85-Forrest Sutherland[2]

3. 22X-Riley Goodno[8]

4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]

5. 6-Jett Carney[4]

6. 17W-Harli White[12]

7. 777-Bailey Hughes[9]

8. 09-Mike Vaculik[3]

9. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

10. 22B-Jesse Baker[7]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox[10]

12. 1-Sean McClelland[11]

Hoosier Tire C-Features (Top 3 advance to the B-Feature)

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 47-Avery Goodman[1]

2. 1P-Dylan Postier[7]

3. 7F-Noah Harris[3]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno[13]

5. 79-Tim Kent[2]

6. 0-Eric Baldaccini[11]

7. 97-Kevin Cummings[9]

8. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[5]

9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[14]

10. 85-Forrest Sutherland[12]

11. 35-Rick Wright Jr[8]

12. 88-Travis Reber[10]

13. 23M-Lance Moss[6]

14. 1S-Joey Schmidt[4]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 5 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[1]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]

3. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

4. 1XX-Tim Crawley[8]

5. 5T-Ryan Timms[14]

6. 63D-Trey Burke[4]

7. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark[11]

9. 2B-Brad Bowden[2]

10. 2-Mickey Walker[9]

11. 99-Blake Jenkins[12]

12. 20G-Jake Greider[10]

13. 1P-Dylan Postier[17]

14. 7F-Noah Harris[18]

15. 47-Avery Goodman[16]

16. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]

17. 44-Jesse Love[5]

18. 18T-Tanner Holmes[13]

SawBlade.com A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[1]

3. 21S-Shane Hopkins[3]

4. 17G-Channin Tankersley[10]

5. 63-JJ Hickle[13]

6. G6-Cody Gardner[8]

7. 5H-Michael Faccinto[9]

8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[17]

9. 5$-Danny Smith[6]

10. 8-Alex Sewell[7]

11. 9-Chase Randall[16]

12. 5T-Ryan Timms[20]

13. 21P-Robbie Price[18]

14. J2-John Carney II[5]

15. 33-Colton Heath[11]

16. 50Z-Zach Chappell[14]

17. 41-Colton Hardy[15]

18. 1X-Jake Bubak[4]

19. 31-Casey Wills[12]

20. 1XX-Tim Crawley[19]

Lap Leader(s): Seth Bergman 1-16, Blake Hahn 17-25

Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger: Brandon Anderson +9

2020 Sprint Week Standings (Top 10)

1. J.J. Hickle 552

2. Seth Bergman 532

3. John Carney II 477

4. Colton Heath 470

5. Michael Faccinto 461

6. Harli White 428

7. Robbie Price 427

8. Channin Tankersley 421

9. Tanner Holmes 411

10. Blake Hahn 389;