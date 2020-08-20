More COVID-19 Cases Reported Following Event at Knoxville

(August 20, 2020) – Reports of people testing positive for COVID-19 continued to arise on Thursday following “the One and Only” World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway. Those indicating they tested positive included Paul McMahan and his wife Jan, members of Kraig Kinser’s team, driver Tori Knutson, and a pit reporter on the DIRTvision.com team.

With McMahan sidelined the Buch Racing team is slated use a replacement driver this weekend with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Kinser and Knutson’s teams indicated they would remain idle.

In addition, Knoxville Raceway released a statement that a member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19. Knoxville is idle this week following the three day event and is scheduled to return to action next Saturday August 29th.

This followed Wednesday’s report of Daryn Pittman along with Roth Motorsports crew members and a Dirtvision camera operator testing positive on Wednesday.

TJSlideways.com will continue to follow this story as it develops.