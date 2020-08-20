POWRi Midgets Set For Only Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

By Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) Open wheel fans have a great weekend of action ahead of them as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget league is set for three great nights of racing, starting Friday night at Lincoln Speedway. It’s all part of Illnois Speedweek “Take 3” which also includes Macon Speedway Saturday and Jacksonville Speedway Sunday.

The weekend was previously scheduled for June but the pandemic eliminated that opportunity. It was then scheduled for July 31 – August 2 before being was washed out by the rain. POWRi Officials have worked hard with all three tracks to reschedule this spectacular event for the drivers and race fans.

It all begins on Friday, August 21 when the SPEED WEEKEND fires off at Lincoln Speedway. The ¼ mile semi banked dirt oval has established many winners. The most recent winner was Tyler Courtney, on August 16, 2019.

The last time the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros visited the historic Lincoln, IL speedway was in 2017. Both races in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a rain out. The driver that topped the charts in 2017 was Nick Howard. Much like the Midgets, the Micros are expected to have great turnouts this weekend.

In addition to the Midgets and Micros, fans will see action in three of Lincoln Speedways top weekly classes, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Nutech Seed DII Midgets.

Pit gates open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.