Skagit Speedway Hosting One Final Race Before Pair of Season Championship Nights

ALGER, Wash. (Aug. 31, 2020) – The season is down to only three remaining nights at Skagit Speedway, which recently announced that this week will be the final show prior to the two-week season finale.

Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation features Budweiser 360 Sprints, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners this Thursday. The following two weeks will divide the regular divisions up for a pair of season championship nights.

As usual this season, the event this Thursday – as well as the two championship nights – will be broadcast via a live video stream online since the state of Washington isn’t allowing spectators into events because of COVID-19.

The price for each Pay-Per-View broadcast is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow. Visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV to watch the event.

Qualifying is scheduled to kick off each night at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Devon Borden has built a sizeable advantage in the Budweiser 360 Sprints championship standings. He leads by 85 points over Travis Jacobson. However, the battle for second is tight as Colby Thornhill is only one point behind Jacobson and Chase Goetz is four points back.

The Skagit Aggregates Modifieds division also has a close battle for the runner-up position in the standings. Adam Holtrop is atop the standings by 35 points over Jeff Jansma. Ben Gunderson is one point behind Jansma and Craig Moore is one point behind Gunderson.

Rick Young holds a 61-point lead in the Outlaw Tuners championship standings. Zach Dalrympie leads Howard Vos by five points with Jon Edwards 20 points behind Dalrympie.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Budweiser 360 Sprints, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners

For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

