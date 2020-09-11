SAN TAN VALLEY’S “HALL OF FAME CLASSIC” IS CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 10, 2020… Officials with the United States Auto Club (USAC) and Arizona Speedway have announced that the October 3rd “Hall of Fame Classic” has been cancelled. Featuring the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars, the San Tan Valley event remains a popular race going back to the days of Manzanita Speedway.

USAC and the track promoters are working on options for rescheduled events once racing resumes.

