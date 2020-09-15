PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY CANCELS SEPTEMBER 26th GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, September 15, 2020) The unimaginable continues as on Monday afternoon, Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian was forced to cancel the September 26th Glenn Howard Classic for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. The cancelation is due to state and county mandates prohibiting fans in the grandstand due to the ongoing COVID crisis.

Sadly, the COVID crisis has wreaked havoc with the much anticipated 25th anniversary season of racing at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. To date, only the season opening event, Night of Destruction on March 7th, has taken place. Every other scheduled race slated for the ambitious silver anniversary campaign has been canceled.

“When all of this started in March, the impact it would have on small businesses was unthinkable,” a frustrated Kazarian stated on Monday. “Especially on Perris Auto Speedway and other small racetracks.”

The PAS is open for private and group practice sessions as well as for television, movie, and commercial shoots. Anyone who is interested in renting the track for one of those sessions can send an e-mail to kazariandon@gmail.com.

Kazarian and his entire staff urge everyone to do all they can to stay safe and healthy. They look forward to seeing all the fans back at the track as soon as it is possible.

Fans can stay up to date with track and driver news on The PAS Facebook page or website.

