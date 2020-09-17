Kyle Larson Wins the 2020 Kevin Gobrecht Classic

YORK HAVEN, PA (September 17, 2020) — Kyle Larson picked up his second victory of the week on Thursday at BAPS Motor Speedway during the Kevin Gobrecht Classic. Larson backed up his victory on Wednesday at Lincoln Speedway by wining from the outside front row starting on Thursday and driving away to the victory. The win was Larson’s 38th feature win of the season and 37th in open wheel competition.

Danny Dietrich charged from 10th starting spot to collect the runner up position challenging Larson for the lead towards the end of the main event, but could not make the pass. Giovanni Scelzi, Lucas Wolfe, and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

Kevin Gobrecht Classic

BAPS Motor Speedway

York Haven, Pennsylvania

Thursday September 17, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 9-James McFadden, 15.206[2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 15.270[13]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.278[11]

4. 24A-Rico Abreu, 15.306[7]

5. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.309[15]

6. 21-Brian Montieth, 15.349[4]

7. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.356[1]

8. 20-Tanner Thorson, 15.432[6]

9. 91-Anthony Fiore, 15.467[5]

10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.591[18]

11. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 15.779[19]

12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr, 15.914[27]

13. 99M-Kyle Moody, 15.937[10]

14. 4-Dwight Leppo, 15.990[26]

15. 4R-Doug Hammaker, 16.004[9]

16. 73B-Brett Michalski, 16.038[22]

17. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.039[8]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.101[20]

19. 49H-Bradley Howard, 16.107[17]

20. 54A-Zachary Newlin, 16.155[3]

21. 75-Tyler Ross, 16.167[16]

22. 37-JJ Grasso, 16.229[12]

23. 90-Jordan Givler, 16.562[25]

24. 44-Dylan Norris, 16.564[23]

25. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh, 16.804[21]

26. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 16.923[24]

DNS: 99-George Riden

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

2. 24A-Rico Abreu[3]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

4. 37-JJ Grasso[8]

5. 73B-Brett Michalski[6]

6. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh[9]

7. 49H-Bradley Howard[7]

8. 9-James McFadden[4]

9. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

2. 24-Lucas Wolfe[1]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 20-Tanner Thorson[2]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

6. 4-Dwight Leppo[5]

7. 90-Jordan Givler[8]

8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger[9]

9. 54A-Zachary Newlin[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 91-Anthony Fiore[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

3. 21-Brian Montieth[3]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

5. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

6. 44-Dylan Norris[8]

7. 4R-Doug Hammaker[5]

8. 75-Tyler Ross[7]

DNS: 99-George Riden

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[10]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

4. 24-Lucas Wolfe[1]

5. 24A-Rico Abreu[12]

6. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[11]

7. 20-Tanner Thorson[3]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

9. 75-Tyler Ross[23]

10. 21-Brian Montieth[7]

11. W20-Greg Wilson[14]

12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr[15]

13. 91-Anthony Fiore[9]

14. 73B-Brett Michalski[13]

15. 44-Dylan Norris[18]

16. 4-Dwight Leppo[17]

17. 90-Jordan Givler[20]

18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger[22]

19. 37-JJ Grasso[5]

20. 54A-Zachary Newlin[24]

21. 49H-Bradley Howard[19]

22. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]

23. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh[16]

24. 4R-Doug Hammaker[21]