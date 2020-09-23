T.J.’s Takeaways After the Governor’s Reign Finale at Eldora Speedway

While Larson not changing lines until the final two laps had some impact on the finish, Gravel’s ability to use that lower line and open up distance in traffic instead of losing it gave him just enough distance to cross the finish line first. Gravel’s performance through slower traffic as a whole was as impressive as Larson’s momentum on the final corner.

While a lot of the discussion has been centered around which NASCAR Cup Ride Larson may get into for 2021, performances like Wednesday’s make me wonder if a stock car team might give Gravel a more extensive schedule on the pavement than the handful of NASCAR Truck and ARCA events he competed in this season?

If that is an option for Gravel it wouldn’t be cut and dry. It would be similar to anyone who has a really good job. Right now Gravel with the Jason Johnson Racing team more often than not are on their game. If Gravel were to take another opportunity outside of sprint car racing there is no guarantee it would be the same quality or chemistry that he has now in sprint car racing. If that is a decision that Gravel is looking to or has to make I do not envy him because the current motorsports landscape makes the decision much more difficult. Selfishly I hope we have Gravel in sprint car racing for years to come, but my instincts tells me Gravel will move onto something different in motorsports at some point in the near future. If that near future is months or years is yet to be seen. In the meantime, I’m going to enjoy his performances while he is still entrenched in sprint car racing.