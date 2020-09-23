The Gold Crown Midget Nationals Returns to Tri-City Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (09/22/2020) Always trying to offer the best racing action in open-wheel the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and Tri-City Speedway, in Granite City Illinois are ready for one-of-a-kind excitement to hit the racing surfaces on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd.

Reviving one of the largest events in the national midget racing world from a three-year hiatus, Tri-City Speedway will host the stars and cars of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League for two days of non-stop open-wheel thrills. A long-standing staple of the whos-who in midget racing this will be the ninth running of the Gold Crown Midget Nationals. Last competing in 2016, Tanner Thorson, a four-time Gold Crown Midget Nationals champion, currently holds the benchmark for other competitors to reach winning both the last event as well as in 2015.

Classes Scheduled to compete on both nights include the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Midwest Open Wheel Association 410 Wing Sprints, 305 Sprints, and Hart Non-Wing Micros.

First up on Friday, October 2nd all the nation’s top drivers will attempt to tame the high-banked 3/8’s mile oval with $3000 going to the winner. Pit-Gates open at Noon with Hot Laps start at 6:30 PM, great racing to follow.

Then, the Main Event on Saturday, October 3rd the ante is upped with $5000 on the line to the winner of the Gold Crown Midget Nationals. Pit’s open at Noon, with Hot Laps kicking off the on-track action at 6:30 PM.

