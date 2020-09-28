Tribute to Mac Tiner set to showcase the largest Sprint Car purse of the Placerville Speedway season on October 3rd

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 25, 2020…Next weeks “Tribute to Mac Tiner” is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year at Placerville Speedway, with some of the most lucrative purses of 2020 up for grabs during the night.

Thanks to the fantastic efforts and money raised by the Tiner family, along with Russell Motorsports Inc., the October 3rd running of the event will hand out $5,094 to the winner of the Winged 360 Sprint Car feature. The 24-car starting field will also be a guaranteed $394-to-start.

In addition to that, the Tiner family has raised enough to add $1,000 to each of the other three classes, with that money being spread throughout the purses respectively for the Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Midget Lites.

Jerry and Frances Ahart have also donated extra money as well that has been allocated towards the Ltd. Late Model winner and Winged Sprint Car victor respectively next week.

The Tiner family would like to thank the following people for making this a great event: Konnected Clothing, Joel Myers Racing, Offill Racing, Hansen Machine, Crouse Family, Schank Family, Van Lare Steering Repair, Morrison Concrete, Jerry Coleman, James and Chad Riolo, Tom Norberg, Amerikote, Rich and Rachel Tiner, Dave Robinson and Family, Rico Abreu Racing, Guts Racing, Farmer Family, Billy Muller and Family, GP Development, Ahart Family, Dirt Solution, Cari and Dave, Hunt Magnetos, Jim Van Lare and Family, Silva Motorsports, House of Hard Tops, A.R.T. Eterprise, Diesel Trucks, T&K Truck Equipment, Power Pole Services, Mike Benson Racing, Mittry Construction, Jim De Rae and Family, Carrick Motorsports, Kevin Sharah Designs, CCI Electrical, MF Inc., Scott Miller, Bryan Bullard and Family, Prior Engineering, Bates-Hamilton Racing, North Star Concrete Pumping, Swimming Pool Perfections, D&D Roofing, Chuck Prather Racing, Starr Property Management, Chico Truck and RV, Ron Wyman, Donnie Cooper, Van Dyke Motorsports, Finley Farms, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Howard Cameron, Terrell Racing, Tony Silveira, Rick Hirst, Carl Vucinich, Herman Klein and Taylor Hirst-Navigate Realty. The Tiner Family continues to add more as well.

Russell Motorsports Inc. would like to thank High Sierra Industries, Elk Grove Ford and Pit Stop USA for their support of the event.

The Tribute to Mac Tiner on Saturday October 3rd also marks the final time this season that Winged Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks will grace the famed Placerville Speedway red clay.

Mac Tiner Sr. passed away earlier this year and is a Hall of Fame inductee of the West Capital Raceway, NCRA and Calistoga Speedway respectively.

In addition to being a multi-time winner at the Roseville Speedway he also picked up track championships with his son Mac Jr. driving during the 1988 season at Grass Valley, as well as with Al Young Racing and Jeff Young driving in 1996 at Marysville Raceway. He was also known as being the fastest man on the infield at West Capital, as he and brother Johnny teamed up to have immense success at the track. Mac was also a multiple-time winner at the famed Sacramento Autorama.

Tribute to Mac Tiner Winged 360 Sprint Car Payout

1. $5,094

2. $2,094

3. $1,594

4. $1,394

5. $1,294

6. $1,194

7. $1,094

8. $994

9. $894

10. $794

11. $694

12. $594

13. $569

14. $544

15. $519

16. $494

17. $494

18. $494

19. $494

20. $394

21. $394

22. $394

23. $394

24. $394

