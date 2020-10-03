Darland, Barrow, and Taylor Win During Gas City’s Fall Festival of Speed

GAS CITY, IN (October 2, 2020) — Dave Darland, Ethan Barrow, and Adam Taylor won feature events during the opening night of the Fall Festival of Speed at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Darland held off Robert Ballou and Shane Cottle for his first victory of the 2020 season. Barrow picked up his seventh feature victory of the calendar year with the Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Adam Taylor’s regional midget feature win was his second win of the 2020 season.

2nd Annual Fall Festival Of Speed

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday October 2, 2020

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Dave Darland

2. Robert Ballou

3. Shane Cottle

4. Nick Bilbee

5. Scotty Weir

6. Kevin Thomas Jr

7. Tye Mihocko

8. Max Adams

9. Anton Hernandez

10. Adam Byrkett

11. Chase Jones

12. Travis Berryhill

13. Cody White

14. Brayden Clark

15. Brayden Fox

16. Matt Goodnight

17. Cole Bodine

18. Cole Ketcham

19. Harley Burns

20. Chad Boespflug

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Ethan Barrow

2. Dustin Stroup

3. Bradley Galedrige

4. Bradley Sterrett

5. Cody Trammell

6. Justin Clark

7. Danny Clark

8. Jeff Wimmenauer

9. Jordan Welch

10. John Paynter

11. Austin Powell

12. Scotty Bradley

13. Michael Heltrbran

14. Erik Spaulding

15. Dylan Troyer

16. Kevin Champoux

17. Andy Bradley

18. Kyle Gunkel

19. Tyler Miller

20. Eli Lakin

21. Alex Nalon

USAC Regional Midgets

Feature:

1. Adam Taylor

2. Stratton Briggs

3. Jerry Coons Jr

4. Jacob Denney

5. Will Armitage

6. Chett Gehrke

7. Matt Lux

8. Stephen Sidora

9. Corey Guingrich

10. Billy Lawless

11. Russ Gamester

12. Greg Mitchell

13. Ian Creager

14. Bryce Dues

15. Kyle Dager

16. Glenn Waterland

17. Jeff Beasley

18. Jon Steed

19. Shane Cottle

20. Gunnar Lucius