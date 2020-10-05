Outlaws, Posse Face Off Again At Port Royal

By Nick Graziano

PORT ROYAL, PA — Oct. 5, 2020 — Pennsylvania will host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for the final time this year, Oct. 9-10, at Port Royal Speedway for the Nittany Showdown.

The doubleheader event is also the final round of the historic World of Outlaws versus PA Posse battle, which has been dominated by the Outlaws this season. And while that battle is for bragging rights only, a victory Friday night will pay $8,000 and then $15,000 Saturday night.

Port Royal will begin a seven-race stretch to determine the 2020 driver and team champions. Five drivers and six teams are still within reasonable striking distance of the titles with reigning champion Brad Sweet leading the driver title hunt and Jason Johnson Racing leading the team points battle.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

SCHATZ FINDING SPEED: Ten-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team are slowly returning to their winning ways just in time to make a run at the 2020 title. He enters the Nittany Showdown having won the last three events at Port Royal and recently winning his sixth National Open title.

Sitting third in points, Schatz is now 70 points behind Brad Sweet for the points lead. A win this weekend would help him close that points gap for the second weekend in a row and would give him a career milestone. Schatz is one win away from securing 300 career World of Outlaws wins.

TITLE HUNTS NARROW: The National Open weekend at Williams Grove Speedway saw the race for the 2020 driver and team championships close in again.

Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, continues to lead the driver championship, but now by 38 points over second-place Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA. In the team championship battle, David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, helped propel Jason Johnson Racing to the points lead – currently eight points ahead of Sweet’s Kasey Kahne Racing team.

Sweet has one win at Port Royal – in 2015 – but finished 12th at the half-mile track last year. If he has another performance like that, it could leave the door open for Schuchart, who won at Port Royal in 2016 and finished fourth there last year, to gain on him again.

Gravel has yet to win at Port Royal but has been strong on half-mile tracks with JJR. He won twice at Knoxville Raceway and twice at Williams Grove Speedway.

ALLEN CONTINUES GROWTH: Jacob Allen, of Hanover, PA, is having a career season and continues to expand upon it. He finished seventh at the National Open last weekend, giving him his 17th top-10 finish of the season – tying his career best from last year.

He and his Shark Racing team will be after their first home state win together at Port Royal this weekend. He earned his career best finish of 16th at the track last year, but he’s proven this year that his past stats hold no weight on his performance this year. After earning his first career win at Dodge City Raceway Park, Allen has approached each event with a new level of confidence.

PITTMAN/HEFFNER EYE PA WIN: Daryn Pittman, of Owasso, OK, earned a home state win at Lawton Speedway last month and will have two final chances for the year to give Heffner Racing a home state win this weekend at Port Royal.

Pittman has yet to win at Port Royal, but he and Heffner Racing have proven to be a strong combination since rejoining forces two weeks ago. In five races, they’ve collected a third-place finish at Lernerville and three top-10s.

PA POSSE FACE SHUTOUT: For the first time since 2008, the PA Posse could be shutout off earning a World of Outlaws victory in their home territory. They haven’t won a Series event in their last nine attempts at a Pennsylvania track.

Their best chance at a victory this weekend at Port Royal maybe with one of their youngest members. Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, PA, has eight wins at the speedway – seven of them coming this year. He finished second against the Outlaws at the track last year, closing in on Donny Schatz for the win late in the race.

Macri was the only Posse member to finish inside the top-10 in that event and he was the best finishing Posse at the National Open last weekend, finishing eighth.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Fri., Oct. 9 and Sat., Oct. 10 at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, PA. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

Port Royal Speedway is a semi-banked 1/2-mile track.

Online – PortRoyalSpeedway.com

Track Record – 15.168 sec. set by Lucas Wolfe on July 5, 2014

1/2-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been 15 races on 1/2-mile tracks in 2020.

Volusia Speedway Park: Donny Schatz won on Feb. 7, Brad Sweet won on Feb. 8 and Logan Schuchart won on Feb. 9

Knoxville Raceway: David Gravel won on May 8 and Aug. 14, Kyle Larson won on June 12, June 13, Aug. 13 and Aug. 15

Terre Haute Action Track: Logan Schuchart won on July 12

Williams Grove Speedway: Shane Stewart won on July 24 and David Gravel won on July 25 and Oct. 2, Donny Schatz won on Oct. 3

Devil’s Bowl Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on Sept. 19

PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Donny Schatz on Oct. 25

2018 – Donny Schatz on Oct. 28

2017 – Donny Schatz on Oct. 14

2016 – Logan Schuchart on Oct. 15

2015 – Brad Sweet on Oct. 24

2014 – Ryan Smith on Oct. 25

2004 – Donny Schatz on Sept. 29

2003 – Jason Meyers on Oct. 2

2002 – Brad Furr on Sept. 29

2001 – Danny Wood on Sept. 27

1987 – Doug Wolfgang on May 27

1986 – Don Kreitz, Jr., on May 28

1979 – Lynn Paxton on July 25

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOSprint – @woosprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow World of Outlaws full-time drivers on Twitter:

Bill Rose – @BillRose6_Rose

Brad Sweet – @BradSweet49

Carson Macedo – @carson_macedo

Daryn Pittman – @darynpittman

David Gravel – @DavidGravel

Donny Schatz – @DonnySchatz

Jacob Allen – @JacobAllen1A

Jason Sides – @SidesMotorsport

Kraig Kinser – @KraigKinser11k

Logan Schuchart – @Lschuchart1s

Mason Daniel – @MasonDRacing

Sheldon Haudenschild – @Haudenschild_17

Wayne Johnson – @wjr77x

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, on Fri., Oct. 16, returns to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS. Click here for tickets.

Then, on Sat., Oct. 17, the Series will return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO for the Jason Johnson Classic. Click here for tickets.

2020 STATS

There have been 47 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (12 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 10

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 6

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 6

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 6

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 5

5 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (43 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 19

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 14

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 12

4 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 11

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 11

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 11

5 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 10

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 10

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 9

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 9

7 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 7

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 7

8 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 5

9 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 3

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 3

10 – Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 2

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 2

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 2

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia – 2

11 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jeff Halligan, Ephrata, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Colby Copeland, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (18 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 6

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

3 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 3

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

5 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (31 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 4

2 – Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 3

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 3

3 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 2

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 2

4 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Tim Wagaman, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D. – 1

– Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, Minn. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

­– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Henry Malcuit, Strasburg, Ohio – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (15 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Adam Wilt, York, Pa. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, Iowa – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 1

– Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (5 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Skylar Gee, Leduc, AB, Canada

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Troy Wagaman, Jr., Hanover, Pa. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (24 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 26

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 20

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 16

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 15

5 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 14

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 14

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 8

7 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

8 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 4

9 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

10 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

11 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (17 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 8

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 5

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, N.D. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (16 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 233

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 214

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 207

4 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 201

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 180

6 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 80

7 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 78

8 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 74

9 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 62

10 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 58

11 – Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 40

12 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 37

13 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

14 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

15 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

16 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (18 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 6

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 5

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 5

3 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

4 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (3 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – (TR)

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. (11.061 sec. at Plymouth Speedway)

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. (12.490 sec. at Lawton Speedway)

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. (16.111 sec. at Williams Grove Speedway)

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

5. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

6. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

7. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

8. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

9. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

10. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

11. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

12. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

13. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

14. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

15. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

16. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

17. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

18. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

19. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

20. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

21. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

22. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

23. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

24. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

25. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

26. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

27. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

28. Fri., Aug. 7 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

29. Sat., Aug. 8 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (5)

30. Thurs., Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (6)

31. Fri., Aug. 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

32. Sat., Aug. 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (7)

33. Fri., Aug. 21 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Kyle Larson (8)

34. Sat., Aug. 22 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Kyle Larson (9)

35. Sat., Aug. 29 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

36. Sun., Aug. 30 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / Brad Sweet (8)

37. Sat., Sept. 5 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

38. Sun., Sept. 6 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Kyle Larson (10)

39. Fri., Sept. 11 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Jacob Allen (1)

40. Sat., Sept. 12 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

41. Fri., Sept. 18 / Lawton Speedway / Lawton, OK / Daryn Pittman (1)

42. Sat., Sept. 19 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Logan Schuchart (6)

43. Thurs., Sept. 24 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Donny Schatz (4)

44. Fri., Sept. 25 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

45. Sat., Sept. 26 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / David Gravel (5)

46. Fri., Oct. 2 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (6)

47. Sat., Oct. 3 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Donny Schatz (5)