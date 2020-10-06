Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner-State 55 at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/06/2020) Hard Eight Racing, in collaboration with The Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation, Port City Raceway, and Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated, is excited to present the Inaugural Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner-State 55 on Thursday, October 15th.

Featuring the outstanding racing of the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues; Port City Raceway, in Tulsa Oklahoma, will host all the excitement of a National Midget event but with a twist. Fifty-Five laps to determine the winner with a top-paying prize of $5,555, the inaugural Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner-State 55 at Port City Speedway is sure to bring out all the top names in the open-wheel racing world on Thursday, October 15th.

Thursday, October 15th at Port City Raceway Times:

Pit Gates Open – All Day

Drivers Registration – 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing – 7:00 PM

Classes Scheduled to compete at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 15th include the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues as well as the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Outlaw 600cc Micros.

For further reading about Donnie Ray Crawford and the DRC Legacy Foundation or to donate to the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation/Scholarship Program, please visit www.donnieraycrawford.com.

Details about Port City Raceway, in Tulsa Oklahoma, such as Ticket Information, Points Standings, and Driver Profiles can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net.

