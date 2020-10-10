T-Mez Tops Field at Jacksonville

From POWRi

JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 9, 2020) – Thomas Meseraull out of San Jose, CA. took his No. 7X SR-11 to POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory lane for the first time this season at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL. Taking the green flag from the pole position and never looking back, TMEZ lead all 30 laps to conquer the 21-car field and take himself to victory lane.

Meseraull and Karter Sarff sat side by side on the front row to bring the field to green. Chase McDermand and Jake Neuman made up the second row, all four cars entered turn 1&2 side by side at the drop of the green. Meseraull took the topside while all the drivers tried the bottom. Eventually the field followed and elected to run the top. Meseraull, with only 8 laps in found himself behind heavy lapped traffic. The red flag came out on lap 10 for the 20G of Noah Gass who got upside down in 3&4.

Meseraull still leading, Karter Sarff followed behind in second, McDermand in third, Mitchell Davis in fourth, and Ace McCarthy in the fifth-place position. Going back green, Meseraull took the top side again and McCarthy made a strong move and put himself in the third position as the yellow came out for Austin Wood on lap 12 as he spun in turn two.

With 18 laps remaining, McCarthy sat in the third position and threw a massive slide job and take over the second position from Sarff. Zach Daum sat behind in fourth and Tucker Klaasmeyer made his way into the fifth position from ninth. Mitchell Davis had a hiccup in turn 3&4, gathered himself back up and catches the cushion on the entrance of turn one and found himself upside down and brought out the red flag.

On the restart with a little under halfway to go, teammates Clinton Boyles, and Chase McDermand running fifth and sixth get together and cause a yellow. Klaasmeyer electing to go to the bottom, made his way up to third place and set his sights on McCarthy and Meseraull. Klaasmeyer reeled in McCarthy stole second place on lap 22. With only 3 laps remaining, Dalton Camfield got upside down and the red flag got waved.

Thomas Meseraull lead the field to a green-white-checkered finish. Meseraull walked away as Klaasmeyer and McCarthy battled it out for the runner up position. Thomas Meseraull made his way around to the checkered flag and captured the win for the Herb Barlow Memorial at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL. Tucker Klaasmeyer finished second, Ace McCarthy in third, fourth went to Trey Gropp and rounding out your top five, Karter Sarff.

“The last time we were here, I felt like we had a car to, and I got caught up in some racing deals. I’m just excited to park it here up on the front stretch. Hats off to everybody who comes out and supports us for the last race of the year. We love you guys, hope to see you next year.” Thomas Meseraull

“That was a blast. I wish I would have been a little better at the end, but I just couldn’t slow myself down enough to stay good on the bottom.” Commented second place finisher, Tucker Klaasmeyer

“I honestly really didn’t even have anything for TMEZ, he was ripping the top. My only hope was to get him on a restart. Third place finisher, Ace McCarthy.

POWRi National Midget League

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday October 9, 2020

Auto Meter Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

3. 16C-David Camfield Jr[4]

4. 21-Trey Gropp[7]

5. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 10C-Dalton Camfield[5]

7. 93-Devin Camfield[2]

KSE Racing Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[7]

2. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]

3. 98-Clinton Boyles[3]

4. 3W-Brandon Waelti[2]

5. 00-Korey Weyant[6]

6. 21G-Corbin Gurley[5]

7. 6-Rayce Rudy[4]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 55K-Karter Sarff[2]

2. 97A-Mitchell Davis[3]

3. 49-Tucker Klaasmeyer[4]

4. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

5. 21KS-Zach Daum[7]

6. 27X-Austin Wood[1]

7. 10-Amber Balcaen[5]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]

2. 49-Tucker Klaasmeyer[9]

3. 28-Ace McCarthy[7]

4. 21-Trey Gropp[6]

5. 55K-Karter Sarff[2]

6. 40-Chase McDermand[3]

7. 21KS-Zach Daum[12]

8. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

9. 3W-Brandon Waelti[15]

10. 27X-Austin Wood[18]

11. 93-Devin Camfield[21]

12. 10-Amber Balcaen[19]

13. 6-Rayce Rudy[20]

14. 10C-Dalton Camfield[16]

15. 16C-David Camfield Jr[8]

16. 97A-Mitchell Davis[5]

17. 98-Clinton Boyles[11]

18. 00-Korey Weyant[14]

19. 5T-Ryan Timms[13]

20. 21G-Corbin Gurley[17]

21. 20G-Noah Gass[10]