Feature Winners: October 9-11, 2020

Friday October 9, 2020

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Alex Bright

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Kenny Miller

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Maddox

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Rained Out

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic – Cap Henry

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic – Matt Foos

I-77 Speedway – Ripley, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Ricky Peterson

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints – Matt Westfall

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Carson Short

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Thomas Meseraull

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – J Kinder

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Blake Robertson

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 410 Sprnt Cars – Tribute to Morrie Williams – Kyle Hurst

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Sye Lynch

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown – Kyle Larson

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Zach Blurton

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trevor Grossenbacher

Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial – Tanner Thorson

Saturday October 10, 2020

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Troy DeCaire

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic – Bobby Santos III

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Sam Hinds

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Jimmy Christian

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Chris Meleason

Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Kyle Jones

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Seth Bergman

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Rained Out

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bailey Hughes

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Steve Diamond Jr.

Ellenbrook Speedway – Bullsbrook, WA – USA – Limited Sprints – Jamie Landrigan

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic – Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic – Paul Weaver

Harris Speedway – Harris, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Jake Karklin

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Lachlan McHugh

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Darren Vine

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints – Luke Hall

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC – Morrie Williams Legend Tribute – Dominic Scelzi

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC – Morrie Williams Legend Tribute – Kyle Hirst

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series – Cotton Classic – Bud Kaeding

Meridan Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Casey Burkham

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Ricky Peterson

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Path Valley Nationals – Steve Wilbur

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Adobe Cup II – Bradley Terrell

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Ryan Timmons

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association – Scotty Farmer

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – National Racing Alliance – Tim Allison

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Matus

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Zach Morrow

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Top 24 in Port Royal Points – Derek Hauck

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown – Kyle Larson

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park – Northumberland, NH – USA – 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter – Jeffery Battle

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Jake Williams

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Sprint Car Stampede – Michael Fanelli

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sprint Car Stampede – Jason Grady

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Queen’s Royale – Joey Montgomery

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – World Series of Short Track Racing – Bobby Timmons

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – John Zych

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Harvest Cup – Kyle Cummins

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Harvest Cup – Thomas Meseraull

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trevor Grossenbacher

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Wigned 410 Sprint Cars – Ohio Dirt Blowout – Henry Malcuit

Sunday October 11, 2020

Rock Island County Fairgrounds – East Molines, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Bryan Stanfill

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – World Series of Short Track Racing – Jon McKennedy

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – World Series of Short Track Racing – Randy Cabral