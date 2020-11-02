Dennis Gile Captures ASCS Desert Non-Wing Victory At Arizona Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

– QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (October 31, 2020) Capturing his fourth career victory with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Dennis Gile utilized a mid-race caution for the race-winning pass at Arizona Speedway on Saturday night.

Rolling from seventh, Gile shot to the runner-up spot by the second lap. Chasing Stevie Sussex, the No. 12 had pulled the field by over three seconds before the caution on Lap 15 brought Dennis Gile into the mix with the No. 13 taking the point on Lap 18.

Steadily pulling away over the closing laps, Gile crossed the line with 2.273-seconds to spare. Making moves in the closing laps, Josh Castro made it to second with Stevie Sussex slipping to third. Dustin Burkhart and Bruce St. James completed the top five.

Joe Scheopner, Tyler Most, Jonas Reynolds, Shon Deskins, and Ryan Murphy made up the top ten.

The finale round of competition for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series in 2020 will be during the Copper Classic on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28 at Arizona Speedway. The event will also include the ASCS Southwest Region.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Car Count: 20

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Josh Castro[1]; 2. 13-Dennis Gile[3]; 3. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[2]; 4. 0-Jonas Reynolds[5]; 5. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[7]; 6. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[6]; 7. (DNF) 3-Pete Yerkovich[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Shon Deskins[1]; 2. 12-Stevie Sussex[6]; 3. 7K-Bruce St James[3]; 4. 9-John Shelton[2]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner[5]; 6. 3M-Tyler Most[7]; 7. 72-AJ Hernandez[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[2]; 2. 22G-Aaron Jones[3]; 3. 9X-Randy Nelson[4]; 4. 51-Ronald Webster[5]; 5. 88-Philip Deeney[6]; 6. (DNF) 7X-Ryan Murphy[1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 13-Dennis Gile[7]; 2. 4T-Josh Castro[2]; 3. 12-Stevie Sussex[1]; 4. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[9]; 5. 7K-Bruce St James[6]; 6. 17-Joe Scheopner[15]; 7. 3M-Tyler Most[16]; 8. 0-Jonas Reynolds[10]; 9. 7-Shon Deskins[4]; 10. 7X-Ryan Murphy[19]; 11. 22G-Aaron Jones[8]; 12. 3-Pete Yerkovich[20]; 13. 72-AJ Hernandez[18]; 14. 88-Philip Deeney[13]; 15. (DNF) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[17]; 16. (DNF) 9-John Shelton[14]; 17. (DNF) 51-Ronald Webster[11]; 18. (DNF) 25AZ-Rick Shuman[12]; 19. (DNF) 2-Joshua Shipley[3]; 20. (DNS) 9X-Randy Nelson