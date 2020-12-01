Cox Caps 2020 With Antioch Speedway Victory

PETERSEN MEDIA

Making a last-minute decision to get one final race in for the season, Justyn Cox and the Cox Family Racing team headed to Antioch Speedway on Friday night where Cox would overcome an early mistake and rebound to pick up a win.

“We had a motor show up from Don Ott Racing Engines last week, and we were super eager to put it through its paces and we made the decision to head to Antioch on Friday night,” Justyn Cox said. “We had a blast, and to pick up a win was just the icing on the cake so to speak.”

Utilizing a draw show format, Cox would line the Berco Redwood/Berry Lumber/MDW backed No. 31c up on the outside of the front row of his heat race. Able to power to the lead, Cox would pick up the win and find himself in the seventh starting spot for the feature event.

On a very wide and racy Antioch Speedway surface, Cox would work his way up to fourth in the first three circuits before a mistake saw him spin his machine out to a stop on the fourth lap.

Able to restart the race, Cox would find himself at the back of the pack, though had plenty of time to recover. Find the curb in turns three and four to his liking, Cox would methodically pick up positions as he was able to storm into the race lead by the halfway point.

Continuing to hit his marks as the race leader, Cox would continue to gap the field as he would leave the field in his wake and pick up the win during his final night of action in 2020.

“It was a super relaxing night, and just a fun way to end our season. They are doing some great things at Antioch, and I am glad we got to sneak a night in,” Cox said.”

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Berry Lumber, Michael David Winery, Five Window Beer Company, MDW Sports, Cranked Naturals, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, College Cyclery, Arai, Racing Optics, All American Powder Coating, VSR, , Tim’s Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Moyle Race Engines, and Richmond Engines for their support in 2020!

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-13, Wins-3, Top 5’s-, Top 10’s-11

ON TAP: Cox’s 2020 season is complete.

