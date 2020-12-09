2ND ELDORA DATE ADDED TO 2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (December 9, 2020)………Eldora Speedway has been added to the 2021 USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series schedule for Saturday, June 26, the first of two dates for the series at the half-mile dirt oval in the coming year.

Originally listed as “TBA” during the schedule unveiling on Dec. 8, the new June event marks just the third time that multiple USAC Silver Crown events have been held at Eldora in a single season, and the first time since 1982, which was won by Danny Smith in his first career USAC Silver Crown start.

Eldora is also scheduled to host its second USAC Silver Crown event of 2021 during 4-Crown Nationals weekend on September 24-25.

The weekend of the June Eldora event will be stacked, and action packed, with the USAC Silver Crown competing on both the pavement and the dirt on consecutive nights. On Friday, June 25, the series will be contested on the pavement at Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wis. Teams and drivers will then make the trek for the following night’s Crown race at Eldora.

Jack Hewitt stands head and shoulders above all drivers with eight career Eldora USAC Silver Crown victories, double that of his nearest competition. Dave Darland owns four wins at the “Big E” while Steve Kinser, Bryan Clauson, Chris Windom, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr., Larry Rice, Ron Shuman and Steve Butler each have two.

Meanwhile, Danny Smith, Brian Tyler, C.J. Leary, Christopher Bell, Jimmy Sills, Ken Schrader, Kevin Huntley, Kyle Larson, Mat Neely, Tyler Courtney and Brady Bacon have each triumphed once in the Dirt Champ Cars at Eldora. Bacon won the most recent event there with the series in 2019.

Eldora fills out the remainder of the Silver Crown schedule, which includes seven on the dirt and five on the pavement at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway on May 9; the Indiana State Fairgrounds on May 27; Indiana’s Lucas Oil Raceway on May 28 & Aug. 14; Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway on June 18; Madison (Wis.) International Speedway on June 25; Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on June 26 & Sept. 24-25; Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway on Aug. 8; Illinois State Fairgrounds on Aug. 21; Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds on Sept. 4; and Toledo (Ohio) Speedway on Oct. 10.

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 9: Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN – “Rich Vogler Classic”

Thursday, May 27: Indiana State Fairgrounds – Indianapolis, IN – “Hoosier Hundred”

Friday, May 28: Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN – “Dave Steele Carb Night Classic”

Friday, June 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Friday, June 25: Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI – “Dairyland 100”

Saturday, June 26: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Sunday, August 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – “Bill Holland Classic”

Saturday, August 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN – “Hoosier Classic”

Saturday, August 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL – Bettenhausen 100

Saturday, September 4: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL – “Ted Horn 100”

Friday & Saturday, September 24-25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – “4-Crown Nationals”

Sunday, October 10: Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – “Rollie Beale Classic”