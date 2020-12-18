ASCS Sooner Reveals 25 Race Lineup For 2021 Season

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 17, 2020) With a schedule that works to give teams more racing, with both the series and sanctioning bodies in the region, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will see 25 nights of racing in 2021.

“The biggest thing we wanted to do this year was making sure that we were not going head-to-head with OCRS in Oklahoma or ASCS Warrior and Mid-South when the shows were within a couple of hours of each other,” stated ASCS Sooner Director, Terry Mattox. “We were pretty good about it last year, but still had a few that overlapped, but this year we’re got everything where we are not dividing teams and giving everyone as many chances to race as possible.”

With events primarily in Oklahoma, special events will see the tour branch into Missouri and Kansas with showdowns with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps as well as shows with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Kicking off the season in the “Show-Me State” on April 2 and April 3, the tour will seek bragging rights at Lake Ozark Speedway before returning to Oklahoma on April 17 at the Salina Highbanks and Creek County Speedway on April 18. Back into Missouri for Lucas Oil Speedway on April 24, the month rounds out in Kansas at Humboldt Speedway on April 30.

Only two nights in May, the series heads for a double shot of action at Longdale Speedway on May 14 and May 15. Picking back up in June, Lawton Speedway will see the tour on June 5, with Creek County Speedway on June 6. The all-new Tulsa Speedway on June 18 will be followed by 81-Speedway in Kansas on June 19.

Monett Motor Speedway on July 3, the series will be quiet until the end of the month when Tulsa Speedway welcomes the ASCS Sooner Region back on July 30 with Outlaw Motor Speedway on tap on July 31. Both events are part of the ASCS Sprint Week with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Off through most of August, as teams chase Iowa riches, Caney Valley Speedway brings the tour back to life on August 28 with Creek County Speedway for their third round on August 29.

Joining the Hockett/McMillin Memorial with the National Tour and Warrior Region also in play, the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” will see action on September 16, 17, and 18.

Three nights in October will stay within Oklahoma lines with Tri-State Speedway on October 9 with the ASCS Mid-South Region. The Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway is set for October 29 and October 30. Ending out at Caney Valley Speedway, the championship will be decided on November 19 and November 20.

Terry Mattox will remain at the helm of the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, as well as taking on promotional roles at several events. For rules and scheduling questions, he can be reached at (918) 838-3777.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2021 ASCS Sooner Region Lineup

Date – Location – City, State

4/2/2021-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

4/3/2021-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

4/17/2021-Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK

4/18/2021-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

4/24/2021-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

4/30/2021-Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS

5/14/2021-Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK

5/15/2021-Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK

6/5/2021-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

6/6/2021-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

6/18/2021-The New Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, OK

6/19/2021-81 Speedway – Park City, KS

7/3/2021-Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO

7/30/2021-The New Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, OK

7/31/2021-Outlaw Motor Speedway – Oktaha, OK

8/28/2021-Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS

8/29/2021-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

9/16/2021-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/17/2021-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/18/2021-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

10/9/2021-Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, OK

10/29/2021-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

10/30/2021-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

11/19/2021-Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS

11/20/2021-Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS

** Dates are subject to change without notice. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.