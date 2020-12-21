Wyffels Hybrids Joins Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex to Create Wyffels Hybrids Cup for 305 RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Inside Line Promotions

WINDOM, Minn. (Dec. 18, 2020) – Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex are teaming up with Wyffels Hybrids in 2021.

The seed company that has been focused on farmers for 75 years will be the title sponsor for the Wyffels Hybrids 305 RaceSaver Sprint Car Series at both the high-banked Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., and at the electric Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn.

“We are excited to be a part of the sponsorship program with Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex,” Wyffels Hybrids Regional Manager Wade Anderson said. “We believe this is a great fit for Wyffels, as it not only will allow us to showcase our brand but also our compassion for our customers and their families with all who attend the 305 RaceSaver Series in these communities.”

There are 18 total races scheduled – 13 at Huset’s Speedway and five at Jackson Motorplex – for next season when drivers can compete in the Wyffels Hybrid Cup. The driver who accumulates the most points will be crowned the champion and earn a $1,000 bonus.

“Wyffels Hybrids is the perfect fit for our 305 RaceSaver Series,” Mainstream Capital, LLC Vice President Chuck Spicer said. “Our 305 teams will benefit from having a great company like Wyffels Hybrids step into a major role as the series sponsor. We look forward to exciting racing at both tracks next season.”

Wyffels Hybrids was established in 1946 and the family owned agricultural company has continued to grow in the decades since. To learn more, visit http://www.Wyffels.com.

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .