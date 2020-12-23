POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Prepares for 2021 Season

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (12/22/2020) Featuring premier midget racing across a four-state swing, the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will travel to ten various venues of speed throughout the thirty-three race-date schedule ranging from late-March to early-November 2021.

Continuing with the traditions of previous seasons, the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will join forces with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget’s in seventeen events throughout 2021 competitions, with sixteen stand-alone events on the season.

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League members will see added incentives in the 2021 points season with the highest finishing POWRi WEST Midget League member now receiving first-place finishing positioning points within the WEST championship during every co-sanctioned NATIONAL Midget event. The second-highest WEST member-finisher will gain second-place positioning points in the WEST championship, and so on.

“We wanted to try something new this season to give back to our West League members in National events,” said POWRi West Director Eric Fenton. Going on to add, “Our stand-alone West races will stay under the same single points-format with the National events giving more points for West members, if the highest member finishes fifth in co-sanctioned racing then they’ll get first place points. If the second-highest West finisher gets 12th then they will get second place points within the West League Championship and continuing with all West finishers.” Along with the new points structure for members, comes a new and increased point fund for the 2021 season as the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Championship Points Fund is now: 1st-$3500, 2nd-$2500, 3rd-$1500, 4th-$1250, 5th-$1150, 6th-$1050, 7th-$1000, 8th-$1000, 9th-$1000, 10th-$1000.

Opening the season with four straight days of midget action with the Eighth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Starting at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK. On Thursday, March 25th, followed by a two day stop down the road to Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway on March 26th-27th. Concluding the Turnpike Challenge back north to Tulsa at Port City Raceway on Sunday, March 28th.

Then, on April 16th and April 17th, the league travels to Arkansas, as the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues again link up for thrilling side by side competition in the inaugural running of the Little Rock Nationals at I-30 Speedway.

Other highlighted dates on the schedule includes “The Midget Round-Up” at Airport Speedway in Garden City, Kansas as an edge of the seat two-day event on May 29th-30th, the always popular “Thunder in the Valley” on July 16th-17th hosted by Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri, along with a two-day stay at Federated Auto-Parts I-55 Speedway in Pevely, MO as part of the Iron Man 55 on August 6th-7th.

Winding down the season with an Oklahoma POWRi statement, featuring the second annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 14th, the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 15th-16th, and the Creek County Speedway “Fall Fling” on October 29th-30th; all within a fast-paced two-week span of the nation’s top open-wheel talents. Then, the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will wrap up their 2021 racing season at Caney Valley Speedway, in Caney Kansas, on November 5th-6th as part of the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues Season Championship.

With various dates throughout the season, fans will have ample opportunity to catch all their favorite stars. Encompassing eight race days at I-44 Speedway, six events at Creek County Speedway, four dates at Port City Raceway, three races each at Valley Speedway and Tulsa Raceway Park, two dates a piece at I-30 Speedway, Airport Raceway, Federated Auto-Parts I-55 Speedway, and Caney Valley Speedway, as well as a single league showing at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO all combines for an action-packed 2021 with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League.

Tentative 2021 POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Schedule:

*Thursday, March 25 | Creek County Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Friday, March 26 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Saturday, March 27 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Sunday, March 28 | Port City Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Friday, April 16 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

*Saturday, April 17 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

*Friday, April 23 | Valley Speedway | Mid-State Midget Nationals

*Saturday, April 24 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Open Wheel Showdown

Friday, May 14 | Tulsa Raceway Park

Saturday, May 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

Saturday, May 29 | Airport Speedway | Midget Round-Up

Sunday, May 30 | Airport Speedway | Midget Round-Up

Saturday, June 12 | Creek County Speedway

Saturday, June 26 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

Friday, July 9 | Tulsa Raceway Park

Saturday, July 10 | Port City Speedway

*Friday, July 16 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

*Saturday, July 17 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

Saturday, July 24 | Creek County Speedway

*Friday, August 6 | I-55 Speedway | Iron Man 55

*Saturday, August 7 | I-55 Speedway | Iron Man 55

Saturday, August 21 | Creek County Speedway

Saturday, August 28 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

Saturday, September 11 | Port City Speedway

Friday, September 24 | Tulsa Raceway Park

Saturday, September 25 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

*Thursday, October 14 | Port City Speedway | Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55

*Friday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Meents Memorial

*Saturday, October 16 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Meents Memorial

Friday, October 29 | Creek County Speedway | Fall Fling

Saturday, October 30 | Creek County Speedway | Fall Fling

*Friday, November 5 | Caney Valley Speedway | POWRi Season Championship

*Saturday, November 6 | Caney Valley Speedway | POWRi Season Championship

*Dates Co-Sanctioned with POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. Schedule subject to alterations with many TBD events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

