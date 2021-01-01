Callum Williamson Wins at Bunbury

BUNBURY, WA (January 1, 2020) — Callum Williamson used late race heroics to win the third round of USA vs Western Australia Speedway Friday night at Bunbury City Speedway with the Maddington Toyota Sprint Car Series. Williams charged from seventh starting spot to pass Brock Zearfoss for the lead with only two laps to go. Zearfoss held on for second position while Kris Coyle, Robbie Farr, and Lynton Jeffrey rounded out the top five.
USA vs Western Australian Speedweek Round #3
Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Bunbury City Raceway
Bunbury, Western Australia
Friday January 1, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Group A:
1. V14-Robbie Farr, 13.775
2. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.862
3. 96s-Scott Bogucki, 13.872
4. 25-Taylor Milling, 14.005
5. 8-Andrew Priolo, 14.228
6. 63-Todd Davis, 14.234
7. 2-Dayne Kingshott, 14.721
Qualifying Group B:
1. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.694
2. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.937
3. 9-AJ Nash, 14.005
4. USA95-Brock Zearfoss, 14.040
5. 14-Jason Pryde, 14.164
6. 4-Cameron Mckenzie, 14.543
7. 18-Trevor Jolly, 14.772
Qualifying Group C:
1. 3-Callum Williamson, 14.059
2. 41-Daniel Harding, 14.082
3. 26-David Priolo, 14.088
4. 80-James Inglis, 14.130
5. 60-Kaiden Manders, 14.273
6. 94-Matthew Cross, 14.434
7. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey, 14.511
8. 83-Daniel Hartigan, 14.816
Heat Race #1:
1. 96s-Scott Bogucki
2. 25-Taylor Milling
3. V14-Robbie Farr
4. 77-Brad Maiolo
5. 63-Todd Davis
6. 8-Andrew Priolo
7. 2-Dayne Kingshott
Heat Race #2:
1. USA95-Brock Zearfoss
2. 9-AJ Nash
3. 79-Kris Coyle
4. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
5. 11-Jason Kendrick
6. 14-Jason Pryde
7. 18-Trevor Jolly
Heat Race #3:
1. 26-David Priolo
2. 80-James Inglis
3. 41-Daniel Harding
4. 3-Callum Williamson
5. 60-Kaiden Manders
6. 94-Matthew Cross
7. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey
8. 83-Daniel Hartigan
Dash #1:
1. 26-David Priolo
2. V14-Robbie Farr
3. 11-Jason Kendrick
4. 3-Callum Williamson
5. 9-AJ Nash
6. 60-Kaiden Manders
7. 25-Taylor Milling
8. 14-Jason Pryde
Dash #2:
1. USA95-Brock Zearfoss
2. 96s-Scott Bogucki
3. 41-Daniel Harding
4. 80-James Inglis
5. 77-Brad Maiolo
6. 79-Kris Coyle
7. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
8. 8-Andrew Priolo
B-Main:
1. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey
2. 63-Todd Davis
3. 2-Dayne Kingshott
4. 83-Daniel Hartigan
5. 18-Trevor Jolly
6. 94-Matthew Cross
A-Main:
1. 3-Callum Williamson
2. USA95-Brock Zearfoss
3. 79-Kris Coyle
4. V14-Robbie Farr
5. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey
6. 2-Dayne Kingshott
7. 14-Jason Pryde
8. 8-Andrew Priolo
9. 26-David Priolo
10. 9-AJ Nash
11. 77-Brad Maiolo
12. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
13. 63-Todd Davis
14. 80-James Inglis
15. 60-Kaiden Manders
16. 11-Jason Kendrick
17. 25-Taylor Milling
18. 96s-Scott Bogucki
19. 41-Daniel Harding
20. 83-Daniel Hartigan
DNS: 18-Trevor Jolly
DNS: 94-Matthew Cross
Limited Sprints
Feature:
1. 30-Jamie Landrigan
2. 57-Tim Boujos
3. 101-Matthew Humbley
4. 33-Grant Chisholm
5. 38-Jason Craig
6. 75-Mike Hanlon
7. 60-Matthew Laughton
8. 24-Darrin Francis
9. 116-Michael Keen
10. 16-Daniel Keen
11. 54-Kevin Couzens
12. 6-Greg Clarke
13. 44-Brendon Dickinson
14. 26-Glenn Dickinson
15. 4-Craig Bottrell
16. 36-Nathan Davis
17. 90-Brooke Newson
18. 9-Mat Borgas
19. 20-Declan Minchin
DNS: 8-Gavin Davis
DNS: 34-Tim Davis
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 41-Jye Mckenzie
2. 95-Ash Hounsfield
3. WA1-Matt Iwanow
4. 16-Daniel Keen
5. 23-Tom Payet
6. 84-Daran Humfrey
7. 4-Dean Gittos
8. 9-Tom Britton
9. 58-Travis Sharpe
10. 21-Gavin Preen
11. 39-Jarad Glasson
12. 29-Chad Pittard
13. 8-Gareth Smith
14. 78-Matty Fellowes
15. 31-David Worroll
16. 2-Blake Iwanow
DNS: 13-James Bissaker
DNS: 27-Cody Dobinson
DNS: 30-Jason Worroll
DNS: 52-Lee Redmond
DNS: 73-Darryl George
DNS: 87-Jackson Condo