Callum Williamson Wins at Bunbury

BUNBURY, WA (January 1, 2020) — Callum Williamson used late race heroics to win the third round of USA vs Western Australia Speedway Friday night at Bunbury City Speedway with the Maddington Toyota Sprint Car Series. Williams charged from seventh starting spot to pass Brock Zearfoss for the lead with only two laps to go. Zearfoss held on for second position while Kris Coyle, Robbie Farr, and Lynton Jeffrey rounded out the top five.

USA vs Western Australian Speedweek Round #3

Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Bunbury City Raceway

Bunbury, Western Australia

Friday January 1, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Group A:

1. V14-Robbie Farr, 13.775

2. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.862

3. 96s-Scott Bogucki, 13.872

4. 25-Taylor Milling, 14.005

5. 8-Andrew Priolo, 14.228

6. 63-Todd Davis, 14.234

7. 2-Dayne Kingshott, 14.721

Qualifying Group B:

1. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.694

2. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.937

3. 9-AJ Nash, 14.005

4. USA95-Brock Zearfoss, 14.040

5. 14-Jason Pryde, 14.164

6. 4-Cameron Mckenzie, 14.543

7. 18-Trevor Jolly, 14.772

Qualifying Group C:

1. 3-Callum Williamson, 14.059

2. 41-Daniel Harding, 14.082

3. 26-David Priolo, 14.088

4. 80-James Inglis, 14.130

5. 60-Kaiden Manders, 14.273

6. 94-Matthew Cross, 14.434

7. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey, 14.511

8. 83-Daniel Hartigan, 14.816

Heat Race #1:

1. 96s-Scott Bogucki

2. 25-Taylor Milling

3. V14-Robbie Farr

4. 77-Brad Maiolo

5. 63-Todd Davis

6. 8-Andrew Priolo

7. 2-Dayne Kingshott

Heat Race #2:

1. USA95-Brock Zearfoss

2. 9-AJ Nash

3. 79-Kris Coyle

4. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

5. 11-Jason Kendrick

6. 14-Jason Pryde

7. 18-Trevor Jolly

Heat Race #3:

1. 26-David Priolo

2. 80-James Inglis

3. 41-Daniel Harding

4. 3-Callum Williamson

5. 60-Kaiden Manders

6. 94-Matthew Cross

7. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey

8. 83-Daniel Hartigan

Dash #1:

1. 26-David Priolo

2. V14-Robbie Farr

3. 11-Jason Kendrick

4. 3-Callum Williamson

5. 9-AJ Nash

6. 60-Kaiden Manders

7. 25-Taylor Milling

8. 14-Jason Pryde

Dash #2:

1. USA95-Brock Zearfoss

2. 96s-Scott Bogucki

3. 41-Daniel Harding

4. 80-James Inglis

5. 77-Brad Maiolo

6. 79-Kris Coyle

7. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

8. 8-Andrew Priolo

B-Main:

1. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey

2. 63-Todd Davis

3. 2-Dayne Kingshott

4. 83-Daniel Hartigan

5. 18-Trevor Jolly

6. 94-Matthew Cross

A-Main:

1. 3-Callum Williamson

2. USA95-Brock Zearfoss

3. 79-Kris Coyle

4. V14-Robbie Farr

5. USA1-Lynton Jeffrey

6. 2-Dayne Kingshott

7. 14-Jason Pryde

8. 8-Andrew Priolo

9. 26-David Priolo

10. 9-AJ Nash

11. 77-Brad Maiolo

12. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

13. 63-Todd Davis

14. 80-James Inglis

15. 60-Kaiden Manders

16. 11-Jason Kendrick

17. 25-Taylor Milling

18. 96s-Scott Bogucki

19. 41-Daniel Harding

20. 83-Daniel Hartigan

DNS: 18-Trevor Jolly

DNS: 94-Matthew Cross

Limited Sprints

Feature:

1. 30-Jamie Landrigan

2. 57-Tim Boujos

3. 101-Matthew Humbley

4. 33-Grant Chisholm

5. 38-Jason Craig

6. 75-Mike Hanlon

7. 60-Matthew Laughton

8. 24-Darrin Francis

9. 116-Michael Keen

10. 16-Daniel Keen

11. 54-Kevin Couzens

12. 6-Greg Clarke

13. 44-Brendon Dickinson

14. 26-Glenn Dickinson

15. 4-Craig Bottrell

16. 36-Nathan Davis

17. 90-Brooke Newson

18. 9-Mat Borgas

19. 20-Declan Minchin

DNS: 8-Gavin Davis

DNS: 34-Tim Davis

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 41-Jye Mckenzie

2. 95-Ash Hounsfield

3. WA1-Matt Iwanow

4. 16-Daniel Keen

5. 23-Tom Payet

6. 84-Daran Humfrey

7. 4-Dean Gittos

8. 9-Tom Britton

9. 58-Travis Sharpe

10. 21-Gavin Preen

11. 39-Jarad Glasson

12. 29-Chad Pittard

13. 8-Gareth Smith

14. 78-Matty Fellowes

15. 31-David Worroll

16. 2-Blake Iwanow

DNS: 13-James Bissaker

DNS: 27-Cody Dobinson

DNS: 30-Jason Worroll

DNS: 52-Lee Redmond

DNS: 73-Darryl George

DNS: 87-Jackson Condo