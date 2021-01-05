Tulsa Speedway releases 2021 schedule

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (January 4,2021) – Thirty nights of racing, including 15 special events, make up the 2021 New Tulsa Speedway schedule of events that has just recently been released by track manager Tim Cunningham and posted on TulsaSpeedway.com.

Weekly Friday night racing, billed as Friday Night Lights, is set to begin in March with Champ/305 Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks and Junior Mini Stocks. Special events will include AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprints, USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma, ASCS Sooner Region Sprints, ASCS National Tour (ASCS SpeedWeek), Sooner Late Model Series, POWRi midgets, a Demolition Derby, and Monster Trucks.

Fifteen years ago Tulsa Speedway closed for good, leaving the Tulsa racing community with 40 plus years of fond memories, but without a home track. Now, thanks to Todd Martin and Keith Haney, Tulsa Speedway is back and racing fans and racers have a home track again.

Martin and Haney owns Tulsa Raceway Park and decided they wanted to bring dirt track racing back to the Tulsa area. With extra property available they decided to build a high-banked quarter-mile dirt track on the North side of the drag strip where a mud bog track once operated. And the obvious choice for a name was, Tulsa Speedway.

A test and tune night is scheduled for Friday, March 5 with the season opener a week later on March 11. Racing will continue every Friday except for April 30th, May 2nd, June 11th, September 17th, and October 1st and 8th. The regular season will close on October 15 with championship night. A 200-lap Enduro will be held November 5 and a Demolition Derby on November 12.

The OCRS sprints will be the first special and is scheduled for March 19th and again on September 10th. USAC WSO sprints will race on April 9th, May 28th, and October 22-23. POWRi West Midgets are set for May 14, July 9th and September 24. ASCS Sooner Sprints are booked for June 18th with the ASCS National Tour on July 30th. Sooner Late Models will take on the high banks on June 4 and August 27.

For more information visit us on the web at TulsaSpeedway.com or on facebook.

2021 Tulsa Speedway Schedule

March 5 – Testing

March 12 – Friday Night Lights

March 19 – OCRS Sprints

March 26 – Friday Night Lights

April 2 – Friday Night Lights / Easter Egg Hunt

April 9 – USAC/WSO Sprints

April 16 – Friday Night Lights

April 23 – Friday Night Lights

April 30 – Closed

May 7 – Closed

May 14 – POWRi Midgets

May 21 – Friday Night Lights

May 28 – USAC/WSO Sprints

June 4 – Sooner Late Models

June 11 – Closed

June 18 – ASCS Sooner Region Sprints

June 25 – Monster Trucks

July 2 – Friday Night Lights

July 9 – POWRi Midgets

July 16 – Friday Night Lights

July 23 – Friday Night Lights

July 30 – ASCS National Sprints

August 6 – Friday Night Lights

August 13 – Friday Night Lights

August 29 – Friday Night Lights

August 27 – Sooner Late Models

September 3 – Friday Night Lights

September 10 – OCRS Sprints

September 17 – Closed

September 24 – POWRi Midgets

October 1 – Closed

October 8 – Closed

October 15 – Champions Night

October 22-23 – USAC/WSO

October 29 – Closed

November 5 – Tulsa 200 Enduro

November 12 – Demolition Derby