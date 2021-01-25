Feature Winners: January 20-24, 2021

Wednesday January 20, 2021
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|President’s Cup
|James McFadden
Thursday January 21, 2021
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Kings Challenge
|Lachlan McHugh
|Hobart Speedway
|Sorell Creek, TAS
|Midget Cars
|Brock Webster
|Hobart Speedway
|Sorell Creek, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Brad Whitchurch
Friday January 22, 2021
|Arizona Speedway
|Queen Creek, AZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wild Winged Shootout
|Buddy Kofoid
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|50 for 50
|Lachlan McHugh
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Dave Kerr
Saturday January 23, 2021
|Arizona Speedway
|Queen Creek, AZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wild Winged Shootout
|Buddy Kofoid
|Goulburn Speedway
|Goulburn, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Luke Sayer
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Jacob Jolley
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Jacob Jolley
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|50 for 50
|James McFadden
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Troy DeCaire
Sunday January 24, 2021
|Arizona Speedway
|Queen Creek, AZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wild Winged Shootout
|Tony Stewart
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Lismore 100
|Jacob Jolley