Feature Winners: January 20-24, 2021

Buddy Kofoid enjoys the spoils of victory after winning the main event Friday at the Wild Winged Shootout. (Lonnie Wheatley photo)

Wednesday January 20, 2021

Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria President’s Cup James McFadden

Thursday January 21, 2021

Borderline Speedway Mt. Gambier, SA Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Kings Challenge Lachlan McHugh
Hobart Speedway Sorell Creek, TAS Midget Cars Brock Webster
Hobart Speedway Sorell Creek, TAS Wingless V6 Sprintcars Brad Whitchurch

Friday January 22, 2021

Arizona Speedway Queen Creek, AZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wild Winged Shootout Buddy Kofoid
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 50 for 50 Lachlan McHugh
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Dave Kerr

Saturday January 23, 2021

Arizona Speedway Queen Creek, AZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wild Winged Shootout Buddy Kofoid
Goulburn Speedway Goulburn, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Luke Sayer
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Jacob Jolley
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 50 for 50 James McFadden
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Troy DeCaire

Sunday January 24, 2021

Arizona Speedway Queen Creek, AZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wild Winged Shootout Tony Stewart
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Lismore 100 Jacob Jolley

