Marks Set to Kick Off New Season for CJB Screven Motor Speedway and East Bay Raceway Park

CARLISLE, PA. – January 26, 2021 – After a long winter, the CJB Motorsports team is ready to push off for the first events of the new year.

Heading south from their home base in Pennsylvania, the #5 team and driver Brent Marks will contest events at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Ga. on Friday, January 29th and Saturday, January 30th. After a Sunday rest day, the team is back in action near Tampa, Fl. at East Bay Raceway Park on Monday, February 1st and Tuesday, February 2nd.

“Well I’m excited to get back in the seat and turn some laps,,” said Marks, pilot of the #5 M&M Painting and Construction, BAPS Paints, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, R.E. Pierson Construction Co., Wolfrun Landscapes, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking machine. “The guys have been really hard at work over this off-season and I’m really looking forward to seeing we got. This will be my first time at this track (Screven) so that’s gonna be a new challenge but I always like new challenges. It’s going to be fun. I’m ready to get this season started with these guys! I’m excited.”

Marks will look to capitalize on a freshman campaign with CJB Motorsports that saw him score four wins and nearly take home the Williams Grove track championship. Running for the Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions title will give the team a new challenge for 2021.

Paul McMahan and the #23 team will begin their schedule in late March.

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver Brent Marks. Founded in 2005, the Clemens family owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Partners: M&M Painting and Construction, BAPS Paints, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, R.E. Pierson Construction Co., Wolfrun Landscapes, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking

Manufacturers: All Pro Cylinder Heads, All Star Performance, ATL Fuel Cells, Bell Helmets, BK Racing Ti Components, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Chalk Stix, Cometic Gaskets, Fastener Specialties, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne Shocks, High Performance Lubricants, HRP Wings, K1 RaceGear, Kistler Racing Engines, KSE Racing Products, Lincoln Welders, Moose Blocks, Inc., MSD Ignition, NGK, Spark Plugs, Outerwears, R.E. Electronics, RPM Chassis, RRI Designs, Safety-Klean, Schoenfeld Headers, Schroth Racing, Shaver Racing Engines, Team Jack Foundation, Ti22 Performance, Walker Performance Filters, Weld Racing, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance.