More Than $600,000 is Up for Grabs at Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex June 20-26

BRANDON, S.D. (Jan. 29, 2021) – Anticipation continues to build for one of the biggest weeks of sprint car racing, which is less than five months away.

The payouts for THE SHOWDOWN have just been released and more than $600,000 is on the line, including a staggering $180,000 if a driver can win the final night of the Huset’s 50 and the AGCO Jackson Nationals.

THE SHOWDOWN runs from June 20-26 and is split between Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., and Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. The kickoff on June 20 at Huset’s Speedway is a $6,000-to-win 410ci winged sprint car event tabbed the Chuck Zitterich Tribute. It will be a full-points show for the regular classes at the high-banked oval.

The following five races are sanctioned by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The inaugural Huset’s 50 runs June 21-22. Teams will then have a day off and can travel a little more than an hour east along I-90 before arriving at Jackson Motorplex, which hosts the 43 rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals June 24-26.

All World of Outlaws main events throughout THE SHOWDOWN pay $1,000 to start. The preliminary nights during the Huset’s 50 and AGCO Jackson Nationals each pay $10,000 to win. The winner during the Huset’s 50 finale will receive $30,000 and the AGCO Jackson Nationals champion earns $50,000. A $100,000 bonus is on the line for any competitor who sweeps both finales, giving one driver the opportunity to cash in a stout $180,000.

Pre-registration is required by the teams and can be done at either http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com or http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com . There is no charge if teams pre-register prior to June 1. The complete payout throughout THE SHOWDOWN is listed on both websites.

Race tickets are also on sale by visiting the Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex websites.

Fans can look forward to a hauler parade on Wednesday, June 23, throughout downtown Jackson followed by the Fan Fest at the track. There will be live music from HickTown Mafia. Additional entertainment throughout the week will be announced during the coming months.

