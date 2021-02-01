25 Events Highlight 2021 Attica Raceway Park Schedule

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (February 1, 2021) – Attica Raceway Park’s 33rd anniversary season kicks off Friday, March 19 with 25 events scheduled carrying over $700,000 in feature money on the line. The track recently announced the addition of seats to extend the top rows for fans.

“We are so excited for 2021 which looks to be one of the biggest seasons in the history of Attica Raceway Park. We are so thankful for the support we received from the fans, race teams, employees, marketing partners…all the cooperation we got to be able to hold races during the pandemic was unbelievable,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Seven of the 2021 events will bring in the nation’s top touring sprint car organizations.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will visit five times including the Core & Main Spring Nationals, Friday, April 9 ($5,000 to win) and Saturday, April 10 ($6,000 to win); Opening night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, Friday, June 11; and the traditional Attica Ambush on Friday, Sept. 3 ($5,000 to win) and Saturday, Sept. 4, $10,000 to win. The series has visited “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant 128 times; second only to Eldora in total appearances.

The World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has added a second trip to Attica in 2021. The Kistler Engines Classic will be held Friday, May 21 and pay $10,000 to win. The 33rd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics will be held Tuesday, July 13 and pay $10,000. Reserved seats for both events are available by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and clicking on the banners at the top of the home page.

The weekly Callie’s Performance Products 410 sprints are scheduled to compete in a total of 17 events in 2021 at Attica with nine of those shows being part of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group (AFCS). Four of the AFCS shows will pay $4,000 to win (Friday, May 14 for the 33rd Annual Eric Phillips Anniversary Classic; Friday, June 25 and Friday July 23 presented by Spanky’s Pizza; and the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night, Friday, Sept. 10 (rain date of Sept. 17).

The Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models will entertain on 21 nights including a $3,000 to win show on Stillwater Metal/Bazell Race Fuels Night, Friday, May 7; $2000-to-win affairs on Friday, June 11, Friday, Sept. 3 and season championship night, Friday, Sept. 10. The annual Attica/Oakshade Raceway Late Model Series Challenge will visit Attica June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will also compete in 21 events in 2021 with nine of those being part of the NAPA of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. Two shows – Friday, May 14 presented by Gressman Powersports and the Mark Keegan Season Championship Night, Friday, Sept. 10 – will pay $1,000 to win. The 305 sprints will also battle for $1,000 to win on Friday, May 21 during the World of Outlaws visit, on Friday, July 30 presented by Griff’s Engines and Saturday, Sept. 4.

The traditional Fan Appreciation Night will be held Friday, July 2 ($10 general admission, $1 hot dogs and 40 cent popcorn along with an open pit area after hot laps to meet the drivers.

Due to the on-going pandemic, fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park 2021 Schedule

Friday, March 19 – Construction Equipment & Supply Night – 410s, LM, 305s (rain date March 20)

Friday, March 26 – Venture Visionary Partners Night – 410s, LM, 305s (rain date March 27)

Friday, April 2 – Underground Utilities Night – 410s, LM, 305s (rain date April 3)

Friday, April 9 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Circuit of Champions ($5,000 to win), LM

Saturday, April 10 – Core and Main Spring Nationals – All Star Circuit of Champions ($6,000 to win), 305 sprints

Friday, April 16 – Advanced Drainage Systems/Erie Blacktop Night – 410s, LM, 305s (rain date, April 17)

Friday, April 23 – Craig Miller Trucking/Bucyrus Road Materials Night – 410s, LM, 305s

Friday, April 30 – The Adkins Group/Smith Paving Night – AFCS 410s, LM, AFCS 305s

Friday, May 7 – Stillwater Metal/Bazell Race Fuels Night – LM ($3,000 to win), 305s, dirt trucks, vintage cars

Friday, May 14 – Eric Phillips 33rd Anniversary Classic – American Powersports Night – AFCS 410 sprints ($4,000 to win), LM, AFCS 305s ($1,000 to win presented by Gressman Powersports)

Friday, May 21 – Kistler Engines Classic – World of Outlaws ($10,000 to win), 305 sprints ($1,000 to win)

Friday, May 28 – Steinle Chevrolet Buick of Clyde Night – AFCS Sprints, LM, AFCS 305 sprints

Friday, June 4 – Edward Jones of Clyde/Mike Neill Financial Advisor Nigh – Mid Season championship Night – AFCS Sprints, LM, AFCS 305s (double points)

Friday, June 11 – Ohio Laborers/Ohio Cat/Ferguson Waterworks Night – All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek ($6,000 to win), LM ($2,000 to win)

Friday, June 25 – Burns Electric/Baumann Auto Group Night – AFCS Sprints ($4,000 to win; ARP/Oakshade LMs, AFCS 305s

Friday, July 2 – Smith Family Foods/Sutton Bank Fan Appreciation Night – 410s, LM, 305s ($10 general admission)

Friday, July 9 – Croghan Colonial Bank Night – AFCS 410s, LM, AFCS 305s

Tuesday, July 13 – Ohio Logistics 33rd Annual Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics – World of Outlaws ($10,000 to win)

Friday, July 23 – NAPA Auto Parts Night – AFCS 410s ($4,000 to win), ARP/Oakshade LMs, AFCS 305s

Friday, July 30 – Kear’s Speed Shop Night – 410s, LM, 305s ($1,000 to win presented by Griff’s Engines)

Aug. 6 and 13 – no racing – Attica Fair

Friday, Aug. 20 – Morgan Stanley Night – AFCS 410s, LM, AFCS 305s

Friday, Aug. 27 – Columbus Equipment/Central Ohio Farmers Night – 410s, ARP/Oakshade LMs, 305s

Friday, Sept. 3 – Murphy Tractor presents All Star Circuit of Champions ($5,000 to win), LM ($2,000 to win)

Saturday, Sept. 4 – All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads presents All Star Circuit of Champions ($10,000 to win), 305s ($1,000 to win)

Friday, Sept, 10 – Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night – AFCS 410s ($4,000 to win), LM ($2,000 to win), AFCS 305s ($1,000 to win) RAIN DATE – Friday, Sept. 17

*Regular Friday events gates open at 5 p.m. racing at 7:45 p.m.

*Saturday rain date events gates open at 3 p.m. racing at 6 p.m.