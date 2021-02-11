WINDOM LEADS OCALA USAC SPRINT FIELD IN PRACTICE

By Richie Murray

Ocala, Florida (February 10, 2021)………Chris Windom recorded the fastest lap in Wednesday night’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car practice session at Bubba Raceway Park, in preparation for three-straight nights of racing for the series at the 3/8-mile dirt track in Ocala, Fla., part of Winter Dirt Games XII.

Windom (Canton, Ill.) notched the only sub-14 second lap of the night at 13.984 sec. in his Hayward Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink – B & H Contractors – AMSOIL/DRC/Claxton Mopar, fastest among the 44 cars on the grounds, 42 of which took time.

It was the second consecutive year the USAC career Triple Crown champion set the fastest time on practice night. Interestingly enough, Kevin Thomas Jr. also turned the fastest lap in USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget practice at Bubba Raceway Park for the second year in a row last Thursday night.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) was second overall at 14.040 followed by Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) at 14.108, Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) at 14.245 and Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) at 14.248.

The top-four of Windom, Bacon, Grant and Thomas have all previously won USAC National Sprint Car features during Winter Dirt Games. Kofoid was victorious during last Saturday’s USAC National Midget opener at the track.

Winter Dirt Games XII begins the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season Feb. 11-12-13 at Bubba Raceway Park.

On race days, pits open at 4pm ET, front gates open at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

Race day tickets will be available at the gate on race day. No pre-order is necessary.

All nights of Winter Dirt Games XII can be watched LIVE on FloRacing.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: February 10, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

PRACTICE RESULTS: 1. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-13.984; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.040; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.108; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.245; 5. Buddy Kofoid, 20, Dyson-14.248; 6. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-14.283; 7. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.328; 8. Briggs Danner, 5G, Gallagher-14.334; 9. Paul Nienhiser, 5N, KO-14.339; 10. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.357; 11. Dave Darland, 5, Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian-14.436; 12. Stevie Sussex, 77, Wingo-14.452; 13. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, Lotier-14.455; 14. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-14.522; 15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.556; 16. Max Adams, 17GP, Dutcher-14.557; 17. Mario Clouser, 6, EZR-14.602; 18. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.641; 19. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.675; 20. Carson Garrett, 15, KO-14.683; 21. Sterling Cling, 34, SCR-14.716; 22. Cole Bodine, 57, DCT-14.719; 23. Jadon Rogers, 61m, Edwards-14.870; 24. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-14.920; 25. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.934; 26. Chase Johnson, 22, Goodnight-14.973; 27. Riley Kreisel, 91, DKR-15.023; 28. Brent Beauchamp, 2E, Epperson-15.074; 29. Kade Morton, 8m, Morton-15.094; 30. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-15.095; 31. Drew Rader, 74, Heitmeyer-15.130; 32. Kory Schudy, 28K, Sawyer-15.317; 33. Scott Evans, 118, Evans-15.321; 34. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro/RayPro-15.426; 35. Chayse Hayhurst, 20x, Hayhurst-15.474; 36. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-15.533; 37. Ryan Thomas, 77FR, Wingo-15.662; 38. Shane Butler, 18, Butler-15.801; 39. Cam Schafer, 97, Roach-15.825; 40. Blake Vermillion, 73, Vermillion-16.502; 41. Craig Pellegrini Jr., 27, Pellegrini-16.535; 42. Jesse Vermillion, 5v, Vermillion-16.971; 43. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-NT; 44. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-NT.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 11-12-13, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track