“KEYSTONE INVASION” BRINGS 1ST OF 2 USAC SPRINT EASTERN TRIPS IN APRIL 2021

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (February 18, 2021)………The 2021 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule is highlighted by, not just one, but two trips to the east in the coming season, first in April, then again with the 14th edition of Eastern Storm in the month of June.

The foray to PA April 22-25 is new to the calendar, and will thus, have a new name that will christen the four-race weekend which will all be held within the confines of the state of Pennsylvania – “Keystone Invasion.”

Keystone Invasion will feature the series on April 22 at Bechtelsville’s Grandview Speedway, on April 23 at Pottsville’s Big Diamond Speedway, on April 24 at York Haven’s BAPS Motor Speedway and concluding on April 25 at Spring Run’s Path Valley Speedway Park.

The 1/3-mile Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa., has long been a staple of USAC’s National Sprint Car trips to the east, regularly appearing on the schedule since 2007. This year, however, will mark the first year for the series to make multiple trips to Grandview, which will also host the series on June 15 as the opener for Eastern Storm.

Big Diamond’s 3/8-mile surface most recently appeared on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship slate nearly a decade ago in 2012.

The 4/10-mile long BAPS Motor Speedway has previously been the venue for five USAC National Sprint Car events between the years of 2013 and 2018.

Path Valley has welcomed the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets thrice, and once was on the USAC National Sprint Car docket in 2013 before being rained out. This year’s event will mark the series’ debut at the high banked, quarter-mile.