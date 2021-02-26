Allstar Performance Event List: February 26-28, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 26-28 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday February 26, 2021
|Hattiesburg Speedway
|Hattisburg, MS
|United Sprint Car Series
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|Southern Illinois Center
|DuQuoin, IL
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Saturday February 27, 2021
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|United Sprint Car Series
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Southern Illinois Center
|DuQuoin, IL
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, NIC
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunday February 28, 2021
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars