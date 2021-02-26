Allstar Performance Event List: February 26-28, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 26-28 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday February 26, 2021

Hattiesburg Speedway Hattisburg, MS United Sprint Car Series
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Illinois Center DuQuoin, IL USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Saturday February 27, 2021 

Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS United Sprint Car Series
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Wingless Sprints
Murray Bridge Speedway Murray Bridge, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Southern Illinois Center DuQuoin, IL USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Timmis Speedway Mildura, NIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday February 28, 2021

Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars

