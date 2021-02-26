Allstar Performance Event List: February 26-28, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 26-28 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday February 26, 2021

Hattiesburg Speedway Hattisburg, MS United Sprint Car Series Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Southern Illinois Center DuQuoin, IL USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Saturday February 27, 2021

Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS United Sprint Car Series Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Wingless Sprints Murray Bridge Speedway Murray Bridge, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Winged 410 Sprint Cars Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Southern Illinois Center DuQuoin, IL USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Timmis Speedway Mildura, NIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday February 28, 2021