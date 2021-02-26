Bernice Baltes Passed Away at Age 93

ROSSBURG, Ohio (February 26, 2021) – The first lady of Eldora Speedway, Bernice Baltes, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Baltes was a fixture alongside her husband Earl Baltes on Eldora’s meteoric rise to becoming one of the most recognizable facilities in all of motorsports.

Bernice was a fixture around Eldora in the concession stand and working around the facility on race day. After her Earl passed away 2015 Bernice continued to attend races at Eldora. Earl and Bernice ran Eldora speedway for 51 years before selling the facility to Tony Stewart.

Earl and Bernice are survived by their daughter Starr and husband Joe Schmitmeyer, son Terry, six grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren.

Service information for Bernice has not been released by the family.