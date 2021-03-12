Allstar Performance Event List: March 12-14, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 12-14, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 12, 2021

Track City/ST Divisions/Series Event Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Texas 305 RaceSaver Sprint Nationals Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Sprint Car Bandits Gebe Adamcik Memorial Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS World of Outlaws the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series

Saturday March 13, 2021



Track City/ST Divisions/Series Event Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Arizona Speedway Queen Creek, AZ ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cocopah Speedway Somerton, AZ ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Texas 305 RaceSaver Sprint Nationals East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Grafton International Speedway Grafton, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Kihikihi Speedway Kihikihi, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kihikihi Speedway Kihikihi, NZ Midget Cars Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Mid-Western Speedway Darlington, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars North Alabama Speedway Tuscumbia, AL United Sprint Car Series Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Sprintcar Silver Cup Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars WA Speedcar Championship Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Krikke Boys Shootout Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC LS Sprint Cars Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Revolution Park Monroe, LA World of Outlaws Robertson Holden International Speedway Palmerston North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars North Island Sprintcar Championship Southern Raceway Milton, FL LoBuck Sprint Car Series the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Thunder Valley Speedway Glenmora, LA Southern United Sprints

Sunday March 14, 2021

