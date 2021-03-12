Allstar Performance Event List: March 12-14, 2021

_Top Features, Event List, Features

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 12-14, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 12, 2021

Track City/ST Divisions/Series Event
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Texas 305 RaceSaver Sprint Nationals
Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Sprint Car Bandits Gebe Adamcik Memorial
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS World of Outlaws
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series

Saturday March 13, 2021

Track City/ST Divisions/Series Event
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Arizona Speedway Queen Creek, AZ ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series
Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cocopah Speedway Somerton, AZ ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Texas 305 RaceSaver Sprint Nationals
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
Grafton International Speedway Grafton, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Kihikihi Speedway Kihikihi, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kihikihi Speedway Kihikihi, NZ Midget Cars
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Mid-Western Speedway Darlington, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars
North Alabama Speedway Tuscumbia, AL United Sprint Car Series
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Sprintcar Silver Cup
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars WA Speedcar Championship
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Krikke Boys Shootout
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC LS Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Revolution Park Monroe, LA World of Outlaws
Robertson Holden International Speedway Palmerston North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars North Island Sprintcar Championship
Southern Raceway Milton, FL LoBuck Sprint Car Series
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Thunder Valley Speedway Glenmora, LA Southern United Sprints

Sunday March 14, 2021

Track City/ST Divisions/Series Event
Ellesmere Speedway Southbridge, NZ Midget Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

 

Related Stories: