Allstar Performance Event List: March 12-14, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 12-14, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday March 12, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Divisions/Series
|Event
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Texas 305 RaceSaver Sprint Nationals
|Fayetteville Motor Speedway
|Fayetteville, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|Sprint Car Bandits
|Gebe Adamcik Memorial
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|World of Outlaws
|the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Saturday March 13, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Divisions/Series
|Event
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Arizona Speedway
|Queen Creek, AZ
|ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Texas 305 RaceSaver Sprint Nationals
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fayetteville Motor Speedway
|Fayetteville, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Grafton International Speedway
|Grafton, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Kihikihi Speedway
|Kihikihi, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kihikihi Speedway
|Kihikihi, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Mid-Western Speedway
|Darlington, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|North Alabama Speedway
|Tuscumbia, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar Silver Cup
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Midget Cars
|WA Speedcar Championship
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|LS Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Revolution Park
|Monroe, LA
|World of Outlaws
|Robertson Holden International Speedway
|Palmerston North, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|North Island Sprintcar Championship
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|LoBuck Sprint Car Series
|the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Thunder Valley Speedway
|Glenmora, LA
|Southern United Sprints
Sunday March 14, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Divisions/Series
|Event
|Ellesmere Speedway
|Southbridge, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars