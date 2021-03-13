Max Adams Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Kern County

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, CA (March 13, 2021) – Racing past Brody Roa on the twenty-third circuit, Max Adams (Loomis, CA) led the rest of the way to claim Saturday’s $3,000 feature at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Racing Keith Ford’s #73 Cam 2 Blue Blood Racing Oil / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X, Adams scored the third AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory of his career. Roa, “The Demon” Damion Gardner, new point leader “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, and Matt Mitchell followed the defending Gas City I-69 Speedway champion to the finish line. Chris Gansen earned the night’s In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with nineteenth to sixth place run.

For the second night in a row, Gardner claimed the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of 14.571 over the 32-car roster. The 8-time champion now has 93 quick times to his credit.

The 10-lap heat race victories went to Mitchell (Flowdynamics / Factory Wraps First Heat), Davey Ray (Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Factory Wraps Second Heat), Austin Liggett (All Coast Construction / Factory Wraps Third Heat), and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Component Repair Company / Factory Wraps Fourth Heat). Jake Hodges topped the 12-lap semi-main in his self-built Racecrafters chassis.

The traditional 410 sprints will return action on Friday, March 26 at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, surfnsprint.com, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 13, 2021 – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-14.571; 2. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-14.780; 3. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-14.867; 4. Max Adams, 73, Ford-14.936; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.948; 6. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-14.965; 7. Jake Hodges, 4, Hodges-15.057; 8. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-15.070; 9. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-15.085; 10. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-15.106; 11. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-15.129; 12. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-15.137; 13. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-15.153; 14. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro-15.162; 15. A.J. Bender, 21B, Bender-15.215; 16. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-15.285; 17. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-15.316; 18. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-15.375; 19. Tommy Malcolm, 5X,, Napier-15.402; 20. Nathan Shank, 1S, Schank-15.413; 21. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-15.442; 22. Tyler Hatzikian, 27, Hatzikian-15.539; 23. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-15.756; 24. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-15.806; 25. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton-16.017; 26. Ikaika O’Brien, 11O, O’Brien-16.044; 27. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-16.173; 28. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-16.191; 29. Dan Taylor, T5. Taylor-16.359; 30. Cal Smith, 39, Cal-Sun-16.375; 31. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-16.453; 32. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-16.598.

FLOWDYNAMICS / FACTORY WRAPS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Mitchell, 2. Roa, 3. Gardner, 4. McCarthy, 5. Boul, 6. Sexton, 7. Rayborne, 8. Taylor. NT.

HUNTINGTON BEACH GLASS & MIRROR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Ray, 2. C.Williams, 3. A.Williams, 4. Rutherford, 5. Sweeney, 6. Hatzikian, 7. Smith, 8. O’Brien. NT.

ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION / FACTORY WRAPS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Malcolm, 3. Bender, 4. Gansen, 5. Hix, 6. Hodges, 7. Owens, 8. Ervine. NT

COMPONENT REPAIR COMPANY / FACTORY WRAPS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Davis, 2. Faria, 3. Adams, 4. Hendrix, 5. Timmons, 6. Shank, 7. Grabowski, 8. Herrera. NT

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Hodges, 2. Timmons, 3. Boul, 4. Rayborne, 5. Grabowski, 6. Ervine, 7. Shank, 8. Hatzikian, 9. Owens, 10. Sexton, 11. Smith, 12. Herrera, 13. Taylor, 14. O’Brien, 15. Sweeney. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Max Adams (4), 2. Brody Roa (3), 3. Damion Gardner (6), 4. Austin Williams (5), 5. Matt Mitchell (16), 6. Chris Gansen (19), 7. Danny Faria Jr. (11), 8. Tommy Malcolm (17), 9. Charles Davis Jr. (1), 10. A.J. Bender (14), 11. Austin Liggett (10), 12. Cody Williams (9), 13. Rick Hendrix (20), 14. Tanner Boul (18), 15. Ryan Timmons (15), 16. Joel Rayborne (8), 17. Austin Ervine (21), 18. Austin Grabowski (22), 19. Jake Hodges (7), 20. Troy Rutherford (2), 21. Matt McCarthy (12), 22. Davey Ray (13). NT

**Timmons flipped on lap 30 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 Roa, Laps 23-30 Adams

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Chris Gansen (19th to 6th)