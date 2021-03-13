Ryan Timmons Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Kern County

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, CA (MARCH 12, 2021) – Holding off veteran Davey Ray, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) earned his first career $3,000 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). Piloting the family owned #29 Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods CS9 with 360 power, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rookie of the Year won the Kern County debut over hard charger Ray, Chris Gansen (first podium), “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. Ray earned the night’s In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with a fifteenth to second place run.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner scored his 92nd career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a new track record with a time of 14.104 over the 30-car roster. The 8-time champion scored twentieth in the main event after an early flip ended his night.

The 10-lap heat race victories went to Gardner (Flowdynamics / Factory Wraps First Heat), Troy Rutherford (Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Factory Wraps Second Heat), Austin Liggett (All Coast Construction / Factory Wraps Third Heat), and Max Adams (Component Repair Company / Factory Wraps Fourth Heat). Former Ascot veteran driver Verne Sweeney topped the 12-lap semi-main.

The traditional 410 sprints are back in action tomorrow night (March 13) at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 12, 2021 – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner 1, Alexander-14.106 (New Track Record); 2. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-14.116; 3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.519; 4. Max Adams, 73, Ford-14.660; 5. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-14.704; 6. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-14.764; 7. Ryan Timmons, 29, Timmons-14.827; 8. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-14.828; 9. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-14.858; 10. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-14.871; 11. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.880; 12. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.880; 13. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-14.967; 14. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-15.132; 5. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-15.135; 16. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro-15.138; 17. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton-15.192; 18. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-15.287; 19. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-15.526; 20. Jake Hodges, 4, Hodges-15.595; 21. Tyler Hatzikian, 27, Hatzikian-15.642; 22. Nathan Schank, 1S, Schank-15.709; 23. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-15.711; 24. Jeff Dyer, 4X, Dyer-15.726; 25. Dan Taylor, T5, Taylor-15.759; 26. Ikaika O’Brien, 11O, O’Brien-16.045; 27. Cal Smith, 39, Cal-Sun-16.285; 28. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-16.364; 29. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-NT; 30. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-NT.

FLOWDYNAMICS / FACTORY WRAPS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Mitchell, 3. Davis, 4. Hix, 5. Sexton, 6. Hatzikian, 7. Taylor. 2:35.51

HUNTINGTON BEACH GLASS & MIRROR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. A.Williams, 3. Malcolm, 4. Schank, 5. Hendrix, 6. Sweeney, 7. O’Brien. NT.

ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION / FACTORY WRAPS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Roa 3. Faria, 4. McCarthy, 5. Timmons, 6. Grabowski, 7. Smith. NT

COMPONENT REPAIR COMPANY / FACTORY WRAPS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Adams, 2. Ray, 3. Gansen, 4. Dyer, 5. Hodges, 6. Herrera, 7. C.Williams. NT

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Sweeney, 2. Timmons, 3. Hendrix, 4. Grabowski, 5. Hatzikian, 6. Hodges, 7. Herrera, 8. Taylor, 9. O’Brien, 10. Smith, 11. Sexton. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Ryan Timmons (7), 2. Davey Ray (15), 3. Chris Gansen (11), 4. Austin Williams (5), 5. Charles Davis Jr. (12), 6. Verne Sweeney (13), 7. Brody Roa (4), 8. Rick Hendrix (16), 9. Austin Grabowski (21), 10. Nathan Schank (20), 11. Jake Hodges (18), 12. Matt McCarthy (10), 13. Danny Faria Jr. (14), 14. Jeff Dyer (22), 15. Steve Hix (8), 16. Tyler Hatzikian (19), 17. Matt Mitchell (2), 18. Troy Rutherford (9), 19. Tommy Malcolm (1), 20. Damion Gardner (6), 21. Max Adams (3), 22. Austin Liggett (17). NT.

**Smith flipped on lap 2 of the semi. Gardner flipped on lap 1 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 Roa, Lap 23 Timmons, Lap 24 Roa, Laps 25-30 Timmons,

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Davey Ray (15th to 2nd)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Davey Ray-74, 2-Austin Williams-73, -Ryan Timmons-73, 4-Chris Gansen-70, 5-Charles Davis Jr.-64, 6-Brody Roa-63, 7-Verne Sweeney-59, 8-Rick Hendrix-51, 9-Nathan Schank-48, 10-Austin Grabowski-47.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: March 13 – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California