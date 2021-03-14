Freddie Rahmer Wins Opening Day Feature at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (March 14, 2021) Freddie Rahmer kicked off the 2021 season at Williams Grove Speedway in victory lane on Sunday afternoon winning the 30-lap main event. Rahmer was able to get the jump on his brother Brandon from the front row on the opening lap and held off Justin Peck through a pair of late race restarts for the victory. Peck held on for second with Lance Dewease, Brandon Rahmer, and Dylan Cisney rounding out the top five.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Sunday March 14, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 13-Justin Peck

3. 69K-Lance Dewease

4. 1W-Brandon Rahmer

5. 5-Dylan Cisney

6. 0-Rick Lafferty

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

8. 1X-Chad Trout

9. 12-Brent Sherer

10. 48-Danny Dietrich

11. 21-Matt Campbell

12. 39M-Anthony Macri

13. 11-T.J. Stutts

14. 44-Dylan Norris

15. 99M-Kyle Moody

16. 35-Jason Shultz

17. 24-Kerry Madsen

18. 39-Chase Dietz

19. 67-Justin Whittall

20. 27S-Alan Krime

21. 40-George Houghbaugh

22. 1080-Jordan Mackison

23. 72-Tim Shaffer

24. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.