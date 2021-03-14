Freddie Rahmer Wins Opening Day Feature at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (March 14, 2021) Freddie Rahmer kicked off the 2021 season at Williams Grove Speedway in victory lane on Sunday afternoon winning the 30-lap main event. Rahmer was able to get the jump on his brother Brandon from the front row on the opening lap and held off Justin Peck through a pair of late race restarts for the victory. Peck held on for second with Lance Dewease, Brandon Rahmer, and Dylan Cisney rounding out the top five.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Sunday March 14, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 13-Justin Peck
3. 69K-Lance Dewease
4. 1W-Brandon Rahmer
5. 5-Dylan Cisney
6. 0-Rick Lafferty
7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
8. 1X-Chad Trout
9. 12-Brent Sherer
10. 48-Danny Dietrich
11. 21-Matt Campbell
12. 39M-Anthony Macri
13. 11-T.J. Stutts
14. 44-Dylan Norris
15. 99M-Kyle Moody
16. 35-Jason Shultz
17. 24-Kerry Madsen
18. 39-Chase Dietz
19. 67-Justin Whittall
20. 27S-Alan Krime
21. 40-George Houghbaugh
22. 1080-Jordan Mackison
23. 72-Tim Shaffer
24. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.