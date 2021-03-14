San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Action Falls To Rain

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (March 13, 2021) Drawn in and ready to race, Mother Nature rolled in and washed away Saturday night’s action with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series at Arizona Speedway.

Cleared of one storm, the track was ready to roll only to have a pop-up shower hand the win to the neighborhood car wash this week. A field of 26 drivers was on hand for the Saturday showdown and will each receive 50 show-up points.

The next event for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series is slated for Saturday, April 3.