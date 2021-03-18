Start Times Announced for Attica Raceway Park Season Opening Event Saturday

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 18, 2021) – With a forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s, Attica Raceway Park will kick off the 2021 racing season Saturday, March 20 on Construction Equipment and Supply Night. Gates will open Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with pill draw closing at 2:15 p.m. followed by hot laps at 2:30 p.m. and racing at 4 p.m.

“By moving the times up we hope everyone can enjoy a fun afternoon of racing and be on their way home before it gets too cold,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

LeJeune noted rains are called for Thursday with some snow showers and rain Friday. “Let’s hope we don’t get a lot of rain that would leave us with no time to get the grounds dried out,” he added.

Competing opening night will be the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints; Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

Fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.