Allstar Performance Event List: March 19-20, 2021

_Top Features, Event List, Features

Friday March 19, 2021

Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX World of Outlaws
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Deep South Speedway Loxley, AL United Sprint Car Series
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region Winter Nationals
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Havasu 95 Speedway Lake Havasu City, AZ USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX POWRi National Midget League

Saturday March 20, 2021


4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing
Alexandra Speedway Alexandra, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Triple 20’s
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Arunga Park Speedway Alice Springs, NT Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ CAS Sprint Car Series Pinal County Fair
Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX World of Outlaws
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Deep South Speedway Loxley, AL United Sprint Car Series
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region Winter Nationals
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dothan Motor Speedway Cottonweood, AL LoBuck Sprint Car Series
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Wingless V6 Sprintcars Tasmanian Wingless Sprintcar Title
Havasu 95 Speedway Lake Havasu City, AZ USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series  / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Huntly International Speedway Waikato, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kalgoorlie International Speedway Kalgoorlie, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Lismore 100
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX POWRi National Midget League
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Poplar Bluff Speedway Poplar Bluff, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Sprintcar War of the Wings
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars New Zealand Midget Title
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Barry Butterworth Memorial

 

Related Stories: