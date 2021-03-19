Allstar Performance Event List: March 19-20, 2021

Friday March 19, 2021
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|World of Outlaws
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region
|Winter Nationals
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Havasu 95 Speedway
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|POWRi National Midget League
Saturday March 20, 2021
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Alexandra Speedway
|Alexandra, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Triple 20’s
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Arunga Park Speedway
|Alice Springs, NT
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|CAS Sprint Car Series
|Pinal County Fair
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|World of Outlaws
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region
|Winter Nationals
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dothan Motor Speedway
|Cottonweood, AL
|LoBuck Sprint Car Series
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Tasmanian Wingless Sprintcar Title
|Havasu 95 Speedway
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Huntly International Speedway
|Waikato, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kalgoorlie International Speedway
|Kalgoorlie, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Lismore 100
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|POWRi National Midget League
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Poplar Bluff Speedway
|Poplar Bluff, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|New Zealand Midget Title
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Barry Butterworth Memorial