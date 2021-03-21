Netto Wins King of the West Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (March 20, 2021) — D.J. Netto won the Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC feature event Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track. Netto held off Rico Abreu and Dominic Scelzi for the victory. Shane Golobic and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five.

Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, California

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Feature:

1. 88N-D.J. Netto

2. 57-Rico Abreu

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 21-Austin McCarl

6. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

7. 69-Bud Kaeding

8. 42X-Tim Kaeding

9. 01-Geoff Ensign

10. 83V-Sean Becker

11. 16A-Justin Sanders

12. 38B-Blake Carrick

13. 26-Billy Aton

14. 56-Willie Croft

15. 98-Sean Watts

16. 01X-Mitchell Moles

17. 14T-Tim Estenson

18. 76-Kenny Allen

19. 78-Mark Barroso

20. 88-Kyle Offill

21. 83-Kyle Hirst

22. 83T-Tanner Carrick

23. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.