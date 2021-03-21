Netto Wins King of the West Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (March 20, 2021) — D.J. Netto won the Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC feature event Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track. Netto held off Rico Abreu and Dominic Scelzi for the victory. Shane Golobic and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five.
Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Stockton Dirt Track
Stockton, California
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Feature:
1. 88N-D.J. Netto
2. 57-Rico Abreu
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 21-Austin McCarl
6. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
7. 69-Bud Kaeding
8. 42X-Tim Kaeding
9. 01-Geoff Ensign
10. 83V-Sean Becker
11. 16A-Justin Sanders
12. 38B-Blake Carrick
13. 26-Billy Aton
14. 56-Willie Croft
15. 98-Sean Watts
16. 01X-Mitchell Moles
17. 14T-Tim Estenson
18. 76-Kenny Allen
19. 78-Mark Barroso
20. 88-Kyle Offill
21. 83-Kyle Hirst
22. 83T-Tanner Carrick
23. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.