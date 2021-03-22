Williams Grove Goes Friday Racing This Week With 410 Sprints And ULMS Super Late Models

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The rescheduled first race under the lights of the 2021 season at Williams Grove Speedway is now slated for this Friday night, March 26 at 7:30 pm.

After opening on March 14, the first night race that was slated for March 19 fell to weather.

And an identical program to that planned for last week is again on tap for this Friday night.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the ULMS Late Models are on the program.

The sprint cars will race for a $5,500 payday in a 25-lap main while the super late models compete in a 30-lap ULMS main worth $3,000 to the winner.

The late model main has been designated as a Frank Sagi Tribute Qualifier.

The winner of the ULMS feature will earn a guaranteed starting spot in the prestigious May 16 Sagi Tribute event to be held at the Hagerstown Speedway.

A host of super late stars are again expected to descend on Williams Grove for the Friday night stock car special.

Stars such as Gregg Satterlee, Max Blair, Colton Flinner, Mike Norris, Ross Robinson, Deshawn Gingerich, Bryan Bernheisel and more are planning to compete.

Gary Stuhler is the leading active driver on the all-time Williams Grove super late model win list with 22 victories.

Adult general admission for the March 26 show is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10. Youth ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Next month will open at Williams Grove with the Spring Sprint Special on April 2 when three divisions of sprinters compete at 7:30 pm.

On the program will be the 410 sprints, the wingless USAC East 360 sprints and the PASS 305 sprint cars.

It will also be Hoseheads.com Kids Easter Night at the track on April 2.

The first 150 youth ages 12 and under to enter at the frontstretch grandstand will get a free chocolate Easter Bunny courtesy of www.hoseheads.com.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.