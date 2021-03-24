Krimes Earns Early Season Win at Lincoln Speedway to Break Year-Long Winless Drought

Inside Line Promotions

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (March 24, 2021) – Alan Krimes used a late-race pass on defending track champion Freddie Rahmer to pick up his first win of the season at Lincoln Speedway last Saturday.

“It’s always nice to get a win early and everything just kind of went our way to end up in Victory Lane,” he said. “Sometimes you wonder if it’s all worth it when you are not running well. So to have speed early and get a win will do a lot for our team as we move forward through 2021.”

With brisk temperatures expected track officials moved the start time for the event up two hours and Krimes began the night by finishing where he started – third – in a heat race to earn the sixth starting position in the A Main.

Krimes stayed glued to the bottom of the race track in the feature and had worked into the third position by Lap 10. Following a caution on Lap 14, Krimes’ car came in and three laps later he took over the runner-up spot and set his sights on the lead.

With the leader running in heavy traffic, Krimes slowly began to reel him in and with eight laps to go he was all over his tail tank. Three laps later Krimes got a run exiting turn four and beat the leader to the line to claim the top spot. He went untouched for the remaining five laps to score the $4,000 victory by a margin of 1.864 seconds.

“They watered the top before the feature and it really helped our car and the track quite a bit,” he said. “I was able to roll the bottom in turns one and two and I was really able to go anywhere in turns three and four. Any time you get more than one groove you can’t ask for much more. I’m just really happy for our sponsors and my team.”

Not only did the victory break a year-long winless drought for the Dover, Pa., native, but it moved him into 16th on the track’s all-time wins list past National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Don Kreitz. Jr. with 22 career victories.

“I don’t know why but I saw the win list about a month and a half ago and I kind of surprised myself that I was up that high,” Krimes said. “Any time you can be in that kind of company with a guy like Donnie Kreitz Jr. you know you’ve done something right and it makes you feel good.”

Krimes will run Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for car owner Stewart Smith in his No. 27 and then return to his family owned No. 87 on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

While Krimes has plans to hit some higher paying shows later in the year on Saturday nights, his current focus is at Lincoln Speedway, where he’s a two-time track champion. He enters this weekend fourth in the championship standings – only 60 markers out of first.

“As of now the plan is to get out and run some of the bigger shows elsewhere, but for now we’ll be at Lincoln,” he said. “I’d really like to get another championship before my career is up so we’ll keep working at it at Lincoln and kind of see where we are when that time comes.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 20 – Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa. – Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Saturday at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Osage Piping & Fabricating

Osage Piping & Fabricating is a prominent national contractor that specializes in the manufacturing and installation of food grade equipment and piping systems. For more information, visit http://www.OsagePiping.com.

“Osage Piping & Fabricating have been great partners of ours for a while and we appreciate everything they do for our race team,” Krimes said. “They’re the best at what they do and I encourage anybody in need of fabricating work to reach out for all their needs.”

Krimes would also like to thank Abe Service Co., Chapel’s Country Creamery, Wayne S. Corini, CPA, Beerhill Gang TV, Glick’s Auto Body, Smith Titanium, Haas Shocks, Moose Blocks, Roadrunner Racing Fuels and Mike’s Powerwash for their continued support.