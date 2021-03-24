Mallett Starts Season by Winning USCS Series Event at Deep South Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– LOXLEY, Ala. (March 24, 2021) – Jordon Mallett scored his first victory of the season in only his second start of the year Saturday night during the USCS Gulf Coast Shootout finale at Deep South Speedway.

The win backed up a solid sixth-place finish during the USCS Series opener on Friday.

“It’s a good change of pace to start the year like that with a win,” he said. “We worked really hard as a team in the offseason so it’s a rewarding feeling to come out of the gate with a win and our morale is through the roof.”

Friday night began in a heat race, in which Mallett moved forward one position to finish second. He started eight in the feature and on a track that proved tough to pass on, Mallett advanced two positions to finish sixth.

“We didn’t unload as good as we wanted to and I didn’t really know what the car wanted to do until about halfway through the feature,” he said. “It was our first race of the year and their first race as a track, so I think overall it was just a good learning night to set us up for Saturday.”

Mallett returned to the dirt oval on Saturday night and he advanced three positions in a heat race to place third. Mallett landed on the pole for the A Main thanks to the feature inversion. A trio of cautions halted his momentum during the first half of the feature. However, with the second half of the feature going non-stop Mallett was able to maneuver through traffic and hold off a late-race charge from Greg Wilson to claim the victory.

“We were quickest in hot laps and that was good for us to know that we had something for them right away,” Mallett said. “Once we had the pole I knew it was just a matter of not making any mistakes and handling lapped traffic.

“Some people don’t like starting up front and leading as you’re almost a sitting duck out there and you’ve got to really play your cards right. But we had such a good race car that it was really going to take a lot for us to lose it. I was just hitting my marks and being smart.”

With his schedule currently up in the air and racing still an unknown due to COVID-19 restrictions throughout the country, the early season win was a relief for Mallett. Not only was it great to get out and turn competitive laps, but he was able to showcase his talents in front of his family and sponsors.

“We had a bunch of friends and family in the crowd and our sponsors were out in full support to cheer us on,” he said. “Last year was tough for everyone and you can take for granted having those people there. I’m so proud to get them a win as it’s so rewarding for those who stuck it out with us through 2020.”

Next up for Mallett is a trip to I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., for a Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour doubleheader on Friday and Saturday.

“We are coming in feeling confident about our program and it’s always great when we can race in Arkansas,” he said. “This year is all about chasing wins and being competitive. I’m really excited to get back on track and keep this ball rolling.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 19 – Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 6 (8).

March 20 – Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala – Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Dynotech Race Engines

Dynotech Race Engines is an engine building and performance shop, based in Memphis, Tenn., operated by Ricky Stenhouse Sr.

“Ever since I have started working with Ricky (Stenhouse Sr.) he has really helped us step our program up,” Mallett said. “He builds extremely good and reliable engines, which speak for themselves. Ricky has helped me get a good grasp on how to keep up with my engine program and the maintenance program. He’s become a really good friend and mentor. He always has our back.”

Mallett would like to thank Water for Christ, Triple X Race Co., Porter Commercial Refrigeration, DHR Suspension, Racing Optics, Red River Rack Company, KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., D&K Farms, Autometer, Callies Racing Products, Dickerson Marine Services, Hero Graphics, Hilborn Fuel Injection, ISC Racers Tape, K&N Engineering, Lone Star Super Gas (Sunoco), Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MetTec Titanium, MotorState Distributing and Superior Bearing and Supply for their continued support.