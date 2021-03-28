Photo Gallery: 2021 Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway Lake Ozark Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Brad Sweet with Jason Johnson's son Jax celebrating the victory in the 2021 Jason Johnson Classic. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr, (#15H) inside of Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place James McFadden, winner Brad Sweet, and second place Sheldon Haudenschild following the 2021 Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with his crew in victory lane Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Wayne Johnson (#2C). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with members of the Johnson family in victory lane Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Monty Ferriera won the 305 sprint car feature at Lake Ozark Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Marks (#5) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with Jason Johnson’s son Jax celebrating the victory in the 2021 Jason Johnson Classic. (Mark Funderburk photo) The parade lap for the 2021 Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway with Sheldon Haudenschild (#17), Logan Schuchart (#1S), Jacob Allen (#1A), and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Brent Marks (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) inside of Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Monty Ferriera (#45) racing for the win Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway in the 305 sprint car division. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason (#26) racing with Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Sweet Wins 2021 Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway World of Outlaws Start Missouri Trip at US-36 and Lake Ozark Three Exciting Missouri Tracks on Deck for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Sweet Scores Sweep at Cedar Lake The Lodge at Port Arrowhead hosts Night Before the Outlaws Party Thursday Jason Johnson ClassicLake Ozark SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws